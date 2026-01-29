MILNES VOICE PROGRAMS OPEN APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 TRAINING SEASON

SAVANNAH, GA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milnes VOICE Programs open applications for the 2026 training season. Now in the 26th year, individuals interested in a career in the performing arts may apply to learn vocal training, audition preparation and more. Led by opera legend Sherrill Milnes and soprano Maria Zouves, co-founders of the Milnes VOICE Programs, these popular intensives offer training with leaders from the opera industry and a personalized experience for each artist who enrolls.

“As we open applications for the 2026 training season, I am looking forward to welcoming a new generation of talented singers and creative artists,” said Sherrill Milnes. “It is incredibly rewarding to work alongside these emerging professionals, helping them refine their craft, discover their artistic identities, and gain the tools they need to build meaningful, sustainable careers in classical music and production.”

From dramatic training and role study to audition preparation and career development, artists will have many opportunities to improve their craft. Milnes VOICE Programs believes in the development of the whole artist from technique and performance to professional development and personal branding.

What sets Milnes VOICE Programs apart from other development organizations is the fact that artists will have the unique opportunity to strategize their career paths with industry professionals in a nurturing environment.

“Each application cycle is an exciting reminder of the extraordinary talent emerging in our field,” said Chad Sonka, Education and Outreach Director. “As we begin to receive applications for the 2026 training season, I look forward to welcoming new artists into our programs and learning about their unique voices and aspirations. We are proud to support artists at such a pivotal stage in their development.”

Programs include the Florida VOICE Project May 28-31, 2026 in Tarpon Springs, Florida, which is a focused and personalized four-day intensive; the Milnes VOICE Studio August 2-16, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia, which is a performance and career development track; and the year-round Beyond the Stage program where individuals who love the performing arts but prefer behind-the-scenes work will learn to train as a stage manager, arts administrator, conductor, collaborative pianist, video editor and more. Applications close February 20, 2026. Substantial scholarships are available.

To apply, individuals may visit the VOICExperience programs website for more information or email VP of Operations Lani Winskye at Lani@voicexperiencefoundation.org.

The Savannah VOICE Festival and Milnes VOICE Programs serve artists and patrons locally and globally, always embracing the ideals of a diverse community. The Savannah VOICE Festival is a nonprofit arts organization that brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah, Georgia area through a celebration of concerts, events and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. VOICExperience is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by world-renowned baritone Sherrill Milnes and soprano Maria Zouves. Its mission is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera. Since 2001, VOICExperience has helped thousands of singers find their career path through educational programs and workshops, where emerging artists work with the best names in opera, musical theatre and song.

For more information about the Milnes VOICE Programs, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

