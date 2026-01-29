Red Cap Propane Fined $45,000 for Fuel Safety Violation Following Cambridge Home Explosion

Toronto, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cap Propane has been fined $45,000, plus 25% victim surcharge, by the Ontario Court of Justice after being found guilty of a fuel safety violation under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000.

In February 2024, an explosion occurred at a residence in Cambridge, Ontario, which was serviced by Red Cap Propane. The home has since been deemed uninhabitable and was recommended to be demolished.

TSSA’s investigation determined that the incident was caused by a faulty connection from the home’s propane tank to its furnace, which allowed significant amounts of propane to build up underground.

The homeowner had previously raised concerns about unusually high propane consumption even during summer, with the furnace being the only propane‑powered appliance on the property. In July 2021, Red Cap Propane conducted an inspection in response to the customer’s request and relocated the propane tank on the property. The company dispatched a subcontracted senior gas fitter in November 2022 to conduct a pressure test. The subcontractor, however, incorrectly determined that no leak was present. TSSA’s investigation found that issues with the connection between the tank and the gas pipeline contributed to the leak and the subsequent explosion.

TSSA also discovered that the gas regulator from the site had been removed by an employee of Red Cap Propane, contrary to the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000, which prohibits interference with a gas incident scene until TSSA releases it.

Owen Kennedy, TSSA’s Director of Fuel Safety Program, said, “Ontario families count on fuel contractors to meet regulatory requirements and keep them safe. When it comes to fuel safety, there can be no compromise. Equipment must be installed, inspected, and tested with care and professionalism, because even a single oversight can have serious consequences for life and property.

This case also reinforces a key legal requirement that all equipment involved in an incident is evidence and must not be removed until TSSA has released the site. Preserving the integrity of that evidence is essential, not only as a legal obligation, but also to ensure that our investigation can accurately determine the cause of incident, responsibilities of the parties involved, and prevent future incidents.”

