Lucasys Renews SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Certification

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, a leading provider of cloud-based software and services for asset-intensive companies, today announced the completion and renewal of its SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certification. This accomplishment highlights Lucasys’ continued commitment to maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting and delivering dependable, audit-ready solutions to utilities and energy providers across North America.

Why SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Matter

SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certifications are widely recognized standards that demonstrate an organization’s commitment to strong governance, risk management, and operational excellence. SOC 1 Type II evaluates the effectiveness of controls related to financial reporting, providing customers and stakeholders with confidence that processes impacting financial integrity are designed and operating effectively over time. SOC 2 Type II focuses on the Trust Services Criteria; such as security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy, validating that Lucasys maintains robust safeguards to protect customer data and ensure reliable service delivery. Together, these certifications underscore Lucasys’ dedication to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the highest standards of trust.

A Comprehensive and Independent Assessment

The certifications renewal were achieved following a rigorous, independent audit conducted by a third-party CPA firm in accordance with AICPA standards. As part of the assessment, the firm evaluated both the design and the operating effectiveness of Lucasys’ internal controls across a sustained review period; confirming that key controls were not only properly implemented but consistently executed over time. This comprehensive audit included detailed testing of policies, procedures, and supporting evidence to validate the strength of Lucasys’ control environment and its ongoing commitment to accountability, transparency, and risk management. The successful outcome reinforces Lucasys’ ability to help customers meet strict regulatory and financial reporting obligations through its secure and compliant platform.

Trust Built on Transparency and Accountability

“We understand that utilities and energy companies depend on Lucasys to manage complex financial and tax operations that directly impact compliance, reporting, and audit readiness,” said Stephen Strang, CTO and Co-founder of Lucasys. “Renewing both SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certifications reinforces the strength of our internal controls and security practices, and reflects our continued commitment to delivering the reliability, transparency, and trust our customers expect when it comes to their data, systems, and financial outcomes.”

Lucasys recently announced Lucasys AI, its latest enhancement to the Lucasys Income Tax Suite. As Lucasys continues to expand its software suite designed for tax, accounting, and fixed asset professionals, the SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certifications underscore the company’s role as a trusted partner for its customers.

Empowering Financial Performance, Supporting Regulatory Readiness

Lucasys delivers scalable, cloud-based software and services that streamline tax reporting, improve asset management, and help finance and tax teams operate with transparency and efficiency. With deep domain expertise and a customer-first approach, Lucasys is uniquely positioned to support organizations of all sizes through the challenges of regulatory compliance and financial accuracy.

To request a copy of the SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II reports, please contact your Lucasys representative.

Learn more at lucasys.com/solutions and follow Lucasys on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Lucasys

Lucasys provides software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com.