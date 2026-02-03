Lucasys Enters New Year with 30 Total Customers, including 7 New Customer Subscriptions

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys Inc, a leading provider of cloud tax software for North American utilities and energy companies, has reached a milestone of 30 total customers, including 7 new customer subscriptions to the Lucasys Income Tax Suite since the beginning of the year. Utilities and energy companies nationwide are moving away from legacy tax software in favor of Lucasys Tax, reflecting a growing trend across the industry.

Lucasys is purpose-built to simplify the evolving needs of utility and energy organizations, making Lucasys Tax a natural choice for today’s industry leaders. With implementations completed in as little as four weeks, the Lucasys team delivers a smooth, seamless, and hassle-free transition.

“Starting the new year with seven new customer subscriptions is a strong validation of the value we’re delivering to utility and energy teams. These new customers reflect the growing momentum behind adopting modern tax software, and we’re proud to partner with forward-looking organizations that are ready to move beyond legacy systems and into a faster, more automated future.”

-Vadim Lantukh, Co-Founder and CEO of Lucasys

Lucasys leadership attributes marketplace momentum to a number of factors, including its robust enterprise-grade software solutions, best-in-class support with deep industry expertise, and last year’s settlement of Lucasys’ legal claims against PowerPlan.

The strength of Lucasys software lies in its intuitive design and automation capabilities. By leveraging modern technological innovations in data structures, processing routines, and application workflow, Lucasys software provides better functionality at scale than other alternatives.

Behind Lucasys' innovative solutions is a team of industry veterans with extensive business, technology, and regulatory experience. The Lucasys team, including co-founders Vadim Lantukh (CEO), Daniel Chang (COO), and Stephen Strang (CTO), brings decades of industry expertise in finance, technology, and consulting. Their combined experience ensures that Lucasys delivers cutting-edge software while providing unparalleled support and industry insights to its customers.

Lucasys' commitment to excellence is further demonstrated by its responsive support and continuous improvement efforts. The company works closely with its customers, incorporating customer feedback into product development to ensure that the solutions remain aligned with evolving industry needs.

Among the factors bolstering Lucasys’ momentum in the marketplace is last year’s antitrust litigation settlement with Roper Technologies subsidiary, PowerPlan. To settle all outstanding claims, PowerPlan paid Lucasys $24 million. Lucasys has deployed these settlement proceeds to further improve and expand Lucasys product offerings to meet the needs of the energy and utility industry. As part of the binding settlement agreement, PowerPlan has agreed to “not engage in any retaliation, retribution, or discrimination against any PowerPlan customer for doing business with Lucasys or any vendor of such customer”. The settlement agreement in its entirety can be found here.

Lucasys looks forward to welcoming additional utility and energy customers, accelerating its market share momentum, and continuing to provide exceptional value for its customers.

About Lucasys

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

