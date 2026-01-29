Banana Gun Integrates BNB Chain Into Banana Pro’s Stack

San Francisco, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banana Gun, the high-performance on-chain execution layer built for active traders, today announced that BNB Chain is now live on Banana Pro, its web-based trading application. The integration enables traders to access BNB Chain markets directly through Banana Pro’s streamlined interface, delivering fast, secure execution during periods of heightened market activity.

The launch reflects growing demand for execution infrastructure purpose-built for highly active on-chain ecosystems. As trading activity on BNB Chain continues to accelerate, execution quality, reliability, and protection become increasingly critical. Banana Pro brings these capabilities together in a single web-based experience designed to perform under real trading conditions.

“Traders operating in fast-moving environments need execution that’s dependable and immediate, without unnecessary friction,” said Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Banana Gun. “By integrating BNB Chain into Banana Pro, we’re extending our execution standards to one of the most active on-chain ecosystems in the market today.”

Across its Telegram and web app interfaces, Banana Gun’s execution infrastructure has processed more than $15 billion in cumulative trading volume, with systems designed to deliver consistent performance under real trading conditions and volatility, including:

MEV-aware execution logic designed to improve trade outcomes

Anti-rug protections and automated safeguards

Honeypot detection to reduce failed or malicious transactions



“BNB Chain is home to one of the most active and diverse highly on-chain trading ecosystems, and execution quality is critical as users move across networks,” said Nina Rong, Executive Director of Growth at BNB Chain. “By integrating BNB Chain into Banana Pro’s web experience, Banana Gun is giving traders a more unified way to access liquidity while maintaining the speed and reliability required in fast-moving markets.”

The integration marks a strategic step in strengthening Banana Gun’s presence within the BNB Chain ecosystem, aligning its execution capabilities with a network that continues to attract significant on-chain trading activity and innovation.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun is a high-performance on-chain execution layer built for traders who demand speed, safety, and intuitive design. Originating as a private tool shared among a small group of users, it has grown into a globally recognised trading platform powered by an engineering-led execution engine with millisecond-level performance, MEV protection, anti-rug checks, honeypot detection, and other safeguards. Banana Gun delivers a unified experience across Telegram and its web interface, with advanced tools such as auto-sniping, limit orders, copy trading, and multichain execution. Its revenue-sharing token model returns meaningful value to users, aligning the ecosystem around transparency and performance. With strong user traction and rapid multichain expansion, Banana Gun is positioned as a trusted and accessible execution layer for fast, safe on-chain trading.

Learn more: https://www.bananagun.io

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is one of the largest and most active blockchain ecosystems in the world, supported by a global community of developers and users. With high throughput, low transaction costs, and full EVM compatibility, BNB Chain powers scalable applications across finance, gaming, and the broader Web3 economy. For more information, please visit www.bnbchain.org



