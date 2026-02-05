Banana Gun Brings Ethereum Execution to Banana Pro, Setting a New Standard for Web-Based ETH Trading

San Francisco, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banana Gun, the on-chain execution layer built for traders, today announced that Ethereum is now live on Banana Pro, its web-based trading application. This launch brings Banana Gun’s infrastructure to one of the most complex and liquidity-dense environments in decentralized finance.

Despite Ethereum’s central role in DeFi, robust ETH support has historically been limited across web-based trading platforms. High fees, MEV exposure, fragmented liquidity, and routing complexity have made Ethereum difficult to support at a consistent execution standard, often forcing traders to rely on wallets or bots for serious trading activity.

By bringing Ethereum to Banana Pro, Banana Gun is setting a new standard for web-based ETH trading, applying the same execution-first design principles that have defined Banana Gun’s infrastructure across chains. Traders can now trade Ethereum-based tokens directly through the web without compromising speed, reliability, or protection against adverse trading conditions.

This announcement follows Banana Gun’s recent integrations with BNB Chain and Base, which expanded Banana Pro’s multi-chain capabilities and laid the groundwork for unifying trading experience across ecosystems. With Ethereum now live, Banana Gun is extending that momentum to the network where execution quality, liquidity depth, and infrastructure resilience are most heavily tested.



“Many platforms avoid bringing ETH to the web because it exposes weaknesses in speed, routing, and protection” said Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Banana Gun. “With Banana Pro, we’re extending an execution-first approach to Ethereum so traders don’t have to choose between accessibility and performance.”

Across its Telegram bot and web application, Banana Gun’s infrastructure has processed more than $16 billion in cumulative on-chain trading volume, with systems engineered to perform under real market stress. Core execution features include:

Built-in MEV protection and contract security

Honeypot detection to reduce failed or malicious transactions

Fastest routing speeds available

Multiwallets, copytrading, sniping, and more essential tools

In parallel with the Ethereum rollout, Banana Gun is preparing the next evolution of Banana Gun, setting a new standard for what a Telegram trading bot can do. With dramatically improved execution efficiency and smarter routing under extreme market conditions, traders now get consistent, high-quality execution regardless of how they interact with the platform.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun is a high-performance on-chain execution layer built for traders who demand speed, safety, and intuitive design. Originating as a private tool shared among a small group of users, it has grown into a globally recognised trading platform powered by an engineering-led execution engine with millisecond-level performance, MEV protection, anti-rug checks, honeypot detection, and other safeguards. Banana Gun delivers a unified experience across Telegram and its web interface, with advanced tools such as auto-sniping, limit orders, copy trading, and multichain execution. Its revenue-sharing token model returns meaningful value to users, aligning the ecosystem around transparency and performance. With strong user traction and rapid multichain expansion, Banana Gun is positioned as a trusted and accessible execution layer for fast, safe on-chain trading.