Michael Schumacher Joins Noridian’s Board of Directors

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing health care administrative solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Schumacher to its board of directors. Schumacher is an accomplished financial executive with more than three decades of experience in health care finance, nonprofit leadership and organizational governance. Schumacher will take the board seat of David Sprynczynatyk, who has recently retired.





“Michael brings deep financial expertise and a long record of leadership across the health care and nonprofit sectors,” said Noridian President and CEO Jon Bogenreif. “His experience guiding complex organizations, combined with his commitment to community service, will strengthen Noridian’s ability to deliver efficient, accountable, and high-quality service. Although he will have big shoes to fill with the retirement of David Sprynczynatyk, we are confident Michael will rise to the occasion and are honored to welcome him to the board.”

Schumacher currently serves as Chief Investment Officer and Director for the Center of Excellence of Dakota Medical Foundation and Impact Foundation, where he directs the management and reporting of the foundations' investments and oversees information technology and the facility operations of the Center of Excellence. His professional career also includes serving as CFO of the foundations, CFO for Sanford Bismarck Medical Center, and Healthcare Audit Partner with Eide Bailly LLP, where he advised health systems and organizations across the region.

A recognized leader in the accounting and health care finance communities, Schumacher is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the North Dakota CPA Society, and the North Dakota Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (NDHFMA), where he previously served as president. He has also contributed his expertise to numerous community boards, including serving as board chair for the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley/Youth Commission.

“Noridian plays a vital role in supporting the health care system, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its mission,” said Schumacher. “I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to advance Noridian’s commitment to transparency, efficiency and service excellence.”

Schumacher earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minnesota State University Moorhead and received his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certificate in 1990. He currently serves on the Minnesota State University Moorhead Paseka School of Business Advisory Council and is a graduate of the Fargo-Moorhead Leadership Program. He has served on the HealthyDakota Mutual Holdings/Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Board since 2020, where he has held the roles of chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee and chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

