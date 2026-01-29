Anaheim , Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD&M West Taps Industry-Leading Partners

ANAHEIM, Jan 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) MD&M West, the most comprehensive manufacturing trade show in North America, taking place February 3-5, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center announces Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), Dream Opportunity, Chapman University, and DiPPA as partners for the event. Through these partnerships, MD&M West positions itself as a place for networking opportunities, access to global companies, and thought leadership.

AMGTA

The organization will present “3D-Printing: Increasingly the Technology Behind the Headlines,” focusing on how 3D-printing and additive technologies are showing up in everything from medical implants to iPhones to airliners to Legos to the battlefield. This presentation will look past the technology to the real business impacts, benefits, and opportunities by looking at real use-cases.

Chapman University and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME)

New to the 2026 edition is the Workforce Connect Event. The event includes networking, career resources, and access to job and internship opportunities, designed for college students and early-career professionals for development prior to entering the workforce.

One key highlight of the Workforce Connect Event is a panel entitled

“Talent Acquisition for Your Firm and Career Pathways for University Graduates,” connecting university graduates with manufacturing industry leaders, featuring expert panelists who will share career opportunities and benefits in manufacturing, supply chain management, and operations management. The event includes networking with firm representatives, creating valuable connections between emerging talent and industry professionals.

DiPPA

As part of Sustainable Manufacturing Conference, DiPPA has been tapped for post-event education including a webinar entitled “Adaptation – Changing Behavior and Business,” framed around a full product lifecycle, including design, manufacturing, distribution, maintenance, remanufacturing, etc.

Dream Opportunity

The Emerging Engineer Student Summit is set to invite more than 500 high school students from Los Angeles, County, Riverside County, and Orange County for a day dedicated to inspiring and preparing the next generation of talent across industries such as manufacturing, medtech, and beyond.

Alongside EXP Future, this year’s summit will provide students with unparalleled career exposure through activities, including the Career Exposure Panel and guided show floor tours. Exhibitors are at the heart of this initiative, playing a vital role as panelists and hosting interactive tour stops on the show floor. Their participation offers students valuable insights into industry trends, career opportunities, and real-world applications, helping to shape and support the workforce of tomorrow.

“These partnerships highlight the incredible opportunities available to anyone who attends MD&M West,” says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Vice President, Informa Markets Manufacturing. “By bringing together industry leaders, educators, and innovators, we’re creating a platform that drives progress and supports the future of manufacturing and MedTech.”

To learn more about the partners for MD&M West, please visit: mdmwest.com/en/community/partners

