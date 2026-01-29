SBA Issues New Regulatory Guidance to Cut California Red Tape and Expedite Los Angeles Wildfire Rebuild

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) published regulatory guidance pursuant to President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14277, “Addressing State and Local Failures to Rebuild Los Angeles After Wildfire Disasters,” which will allow builders to self-certify compliance with substantive state and local rebuilding requirements when SBA disaster borrowers have waited 60 or more days for their permits or other approvals. In practice, the new guidance will allow California wildfire survivors to bypass widespread local permitting delays that have afflicted Los Angeles for over a year – and immediately begin rebuilding using the $3.2 billion in SBA disaster relief that has already been approved for the community.

“The residents of Los Angeles were faced with massive tragedy in 2025 – and the nightmare has continued for over a year, as state and local permitting backlogs prevented them from rebuilding thousands of homes and businesses with the $3.2 billion in SBA relief that this Administration surged to the community,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Today, with President Trump’s leadership and alongside EPA, the SBA is opening an expedited path to recovery for every borrower who has been held hostage by the bureaucracy of Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. By having their builders self-certify compliance with state and local regulations, survivors can immediately bypass the red tape, put their SBA funding to work, and begin rebuilding after more than a year of delays, excuses, and inaction.”

The Trump SBA authorized historic capital to help homeowners, renters, small businesses, and nonprofits recover from the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. Last year, the agency approved 12,600 disaster loans for Los Angeles totaling $3.2 billion in disaster relief – representing over half of all disaster aid approved by the agency in FY25. Yet despite this unprecedented federal response, less than 25% has been drawn down by borrowers due to enormous permitting backlogs that prevented survivors and their builders from beginning the rebuilding process.

More than a year after the wildfires destroyed over 16,000 homes and businesses in California, fewer than 3,000 rebuild permits have been issued across the City and County of Los Angeles. Fewer than ten homes have been rebuilt according to the county. As of last year, 75% of Pacific Palisades residents remained in temporary housing, as well as 67% of residents in Altadena.

The new regulatory guidance will enable SBA disaster borrowers to bypass certain state and local permitting requirements for rebuilding if the borrower has been unable to obtain requisite local approvals for 60 days or longer. Borrowers will be allowed to have their builders self-certify compliance with state and local regulations and immediately begin rebuilding. Under this new guidance, builders must certify to the SBA that all required permit applications and approval requests have been properly submitted more than 60 days ago, that the delay in rebuilding is due to government inaction, and that all applicable building codes, health and safety requirements, inspections, and any other processes required to obtain a certificate of occupancy have been, and will be, met.

Borrowers interested in pursuing the self-certification option to bypass local bureaucracy are required to submit just two documents to the SBA: A Disaster Loan Modification application and a Builder’s Certification. Once executed and approved by SBA, these documents formally amend the borrower’s Loan Authorization and Agreement, replacing the language that otherwise requires local permits before rebuilding could begin.

The guidance is authorized under 13 CFR 123.800 et seq. and applies to disaster-related construction financed in whole or in part by SBA disaster loans. False statements or misrepresentations are subject to significant civil and criminal penalties. While this action immediately addresses permitting delays affecting California wildfire survivors, the same process will apply in the future to any local jurisdiction whose permitting systems prevent survivors of presidentially declared disasters from moving forward with recovery.

To learn more about the new option to bypass local permitting delays, borrowers are encouraged to visit: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/options-bypass-permitting-delays.

