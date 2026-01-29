Projectmates Earns 2026 Constructech Top Product Honors

Richardson, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the owner-focused construction project management software, has been named a 2026 Constructech Top Product, an honor recognizing the most innovative and impactful technologies in the construction and infrastructure industry.

The Constructech Top Products Awards spotlight solutions that deliver measurable value and help shape the future of construction. Winners are evaluated by a panel of industry experts, university professors, and Constructech’s editorial team based on technological advancement, impact on productivity and efficiency, and contributions to sustainability and safety.

“Being named a Constructech Top Product is a strong validation of the value Projectmates delivers to owners managing complex construction programs,” said Varsha Bhave, president and CTO of Projectmates. “Projectmates was purpose-built to give owners clarity, control, and confidence throughout the project lifecycle, and this recognition underscores the real, measurable outcomes our customers achieve.”

Projectmates empowers owners in healthcare, education, government, retail, and commercial development to manage budgets, schedules, contracts, and documentation in one centralized platform. Purpose-built for owners, not contractors, the software helps organizations reduce risk, improve accountability, and make better decisions across portfolios of ongoing construction and renovation projects.

“Technology recognized as a Constructech Top Product is pushing the industry forward,” said Constructech in its award announcement. “These solutions demonstrate innovation, reliability, and tangible value for today’s construction and infrastructure professionals.”

The 2026 Constructech Top Products distinction positions Projectmates among the most influential technology providers helping modernize construction management and elevate owner outcomes.

For more information about Projectmates and its award-winning platform, visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Attachments