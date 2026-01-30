RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2026-01-30
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln820
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids14 
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield1.482 %
Lowest yield1.480 %
Highest accepted yield1.485 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 


Auction date2026-01-30
Loan3114 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,190 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids24 
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield0.981 %
Lowest yield0.968 %
Highest accepted yield0.987 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 



 


