RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2026-01-30
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|820
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.482 %
|Lowest yield
|1.480 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.485 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2026-01-30
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,190
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|24
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.981 %
|Lowest yield
|0.968 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.987 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00