Correction: Virtune Announces Upcoming 10:1 Share Split for the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP)

Correction: The new WKN has been updated.

Stockholm, January 23, 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) today announces an upcoming 10:1 share split of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (ticker: VIRBTCP). The share split will not affect the total value of investors’ holdings, and no action is required from investors. The share split is intended to facilitate trading in smaller denominations and thereby support improved trading liquidity and accessibility.



Key information regarding the share split



The share split will take effect at market open on February 2, 2026 in all markets where the product is available.



Under the share split, each existing share of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP will be split into ten (10) new shares. As a result, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of each investor’s holding will remain unchanged, as the increase in the number of shares will be fully offset by the corresponding decrease in NAV per share.



Illustrative example



If an investor owns 100 shares of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP prior to the 10:1 share split, the holding will automatically be adjusted to 1,000 shares after the split. At the same time, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of the investment remains unchanged.



The product name and ticker will remain unchanged:

Product name: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP Ticker: VIRBTCP

In connection with the share split, the ETP will be assigned a new ISIN and WKN. Apart from this technical change, all other product characteristics remain unchanged, including exposure and fee structure.



No action is required from investors. The share split will be carried out automatically through the clearing system.



The final terms reflecting the share split will be available as of February 2, 2026.



Product information



ETP: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Bloomberg code: VIRBTCP SS

Ticker: VIRBTCP

Settlement currency: SEK

Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Deutsche Börse Xetra

Trading currencies: SEK, EUR



Security identifiers:



Old ISIN: SE0025012032

New ISIN: SE0027598038

Old WKN: A4AN8F

New WKN: A4ARC3





ETP name Ticker Split Ratio Last day of trading with old ISIN First day of trading with new ISIN Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP VIRBTCP 10:1 January 30, 2026 February 2, 2026













Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.



With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com .

