Bitget Wallet Adds Support for Regulated Dollar Stablecoin USA₮

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, announced support for USA₮, a regulated U.S. dollar stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A.​​ in collaboration with Tether. The listing gives users immediate access to a compliant digital dollar within a self-custodial wallet environment, reflecting the growing role of regulated stablecoins in mainstream finance.

USA₮ is designed as a regulated, dollar-backed payment instrument aligned with the United States' recently enacted GENIUS Act, introducing higher standards for transparency, reserve backing, and regulatory oversight. The launch comes as policymakers and financial institutions increasingly view regulated stablecoins as a practical digital extension of the U.S. dollar for cross-border use.

By supporting USA₮ from launch, Bitget Wallet enables users to view real-time prices, track balances, and transact with digital dollars on a 24/7 basis. The integration highlights how blockchain-based settlement can reduce friction in everyday payments, enabling near-instant transfers that bypass traditional correspondent banking delays and fees, particularly for freelancers, creators, and small businesses with global payment needs.

"Stablecoins are becoming the foundation of everyday digital finance," said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet. "Our role as an everyday finance app is to make digital dollars usable in real life, from getting paid to managing cash flow and moving money globally, while giving users the transparency and control they expect from modern financial tools."

The launch of USA₮ on Bitget Wallet reflects a wider institutionalization of digital assets, as regulated stablecoins gain clearer legal standing and move closer to everyday financial use. Bitget Wallet aims to serve as a consumer-facing gateway where compliant digital dollars can be held and used with the familiarity of online banking, but the speed and reach of blockchain infrastructure.

