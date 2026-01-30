Alamos Gold Extends Higher-Grade Mineralization within Multiple Hanging Wall Zones Near Existing Infrastructure at Young-Davidson

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from its underground exploration program at the Young-Davidson mine. Underground exploration drilling from both the mid and lower mine extended higher-grade gold mineralization within multiple zones in the hanging wall of the Young-Davidson deposit. In addition, expansion drilling within the Young-Davidson syenite continues to extend gold mineralization beyond Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

South Syenite Zone: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within a syenite intrusion located in the hanging wall, 285 metres (“m”) south of the Northgate Shaft in an area that has seen limited historical drilling. (Figures 1 and 2). New highlights include1:

Mid-Mine Hanging Wall Zones: high grade gold mineralization extended within new hanging wall zone discovered in 2024. The zone contains a new style of mineralization and is located in proximity to existing infrastructure, to the south of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources. (Figures 1 and 3). New highlights include1:

Young Davidson Syenite – expansion drilling continues to extend gold mineralization beyond Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources. New highlights include1:

Gold composites are generated using a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off and include no more than 7.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" include higher grade samples which have been cut to 25.00 g/t Au. All composite intervals are reported as downhole core length. Based on review of core angles, true width is generally estimated to be 50-80% of downhole core length. Additional drilling and interpretation is ongoing to further define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones.

"Our dual focus over the past year at Young-Davidson was on continuing to extend gold mineralization within the main structure, while also targeting higher-grades within the hanging wall. The program was successful on both fronts, most notably within the hanging wall where we continue to intersect higher-grade mineralization across multiple zones. Given their proximity to existing infrastructure, and higher grades, these zones represent a significant upside opportunity,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Table 1 and in Figures 1, 2, and 3 at the end of this news release.

2025 Exploration Drilling Program – Young Davidson

Exploration spending at Young-Davidson totaled $13.1 million in 2025, including 34,080 m of exploration drilling across 81 holes. Additionally, 448 m of underground exploration development was completed to establish an exploration drift and drill platforms to the south of the deposit to more effectively test higher grade mineralization defined in the hanging wall.

Underground exploration drilling remains focused on two primary areas. The first is continuing to extend mineralization within the Young-Davidson syenite, which hosts the majority of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources. The second is to test and expand on higher grade gold mineralization that has been intersected within two areas of focus in the hanging wall of the deposit. Of the 81 holes drilled in 2025, more than half were completed in the latter part of year and after the cut off date for year-end 2025 Mineral Reserve and Resource reporting.

Young-Davidson South Syenite Zone (“YD South Zone”)

Drilling from the 9305-level and 9440-level in 2025 has been successful in intersecting high-grade gold mineralization within a syenite intrusion in the hanging wall to the southeast of the main Young Davidson Deposit. This area is 285 m south of the Northgate Shaft and has seen limited historical drilling. Gold mineralization is associated with 3-20% pyrite and occurs both as wide, low- to moderate-grade mineralization, and within narrower, high-grade shear zones and quartz veins (Figures 1 and 2).

Drilling will continue in 2026 with the objective of further expanding upon the high-grade mineralization where it remains open to the east and up/down dip.

New highlights include1,2:

Young-Davidson Mid-Mine Hanging Wall Zones

Drilling from the 9620 and 9500 levels is focused on expanding on higher-grade gold mineralization in the hanging wall sediments, syenite, and mafic-ultramafic lithologies that was initially defined in 2024. These zones are located in proximity to existing infrastructure and south of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources.

The 2025 drill program was successful in continuing to define and expand a new style of higher-grade mineralization that is hosted in hanging wall stratigraphy including a folded sequence of conglomerates, volcanics, and syenite intrusions. Higher-grade gold mineralization is associated with 3-15% pyrite and occurs both as wide, low- to moderate-grade mineralization, and within narrower, high-grade structures (Figures 1 and 3).

In 2025, a 448 m hanging wall exploration drift was established through the hanging wall mineralization, and further to the south to provide additional optimized drill platforms to effectively test the controls, geometry, and continuity of the higher-grade mineralization identified in 2024. Drilling commenced from this hanging wall exploration drift in the third quarter of 2025. To date, 31 holes have been completed, of which 18 are being reported in this release, and assays are pending for 13 of the holes.

New highlights include1:

Young Davidson Syenite – expansion drilling from underground drill platforms across the deposit continues to target and successfully extend gold mineralization beyond existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources within the main syenite unit. Young-Davidson has maintained at least a 13-year Mineral Reserve life since 2011. With the deposit open and depth and to the west, there is excellent potential for the track record to continue. New highlights from expansion drilling include1:

1Gold composites are generated using a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off and include no more than 7.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” include higher grade samples which have been cut to 25.00 g/t Au. All composite intervals are reported as downhole core length. Based on review of core angles, true width is generally estimated to be 50-80% of downhole core length. Additional drilling and interpretation is ongoing to further define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones.

Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Young Davidson Mine are directed and supervised by Niels Hendrikx, P.Geo., Geological Superintendent at the Young Davidson Mine. Niels Hendrikx is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Young Davidson Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Young Davidson Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database.

Mine exploration core (NQ-diameter) is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and mine samples are delivered to ALS laboratories, located in Timmins, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 30 gram fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Mine exploration samples greater than 8.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. ALS is a certified laboratory and has an internal quality control (“QC”) program that includes insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance.

Underground definition drill core (BQ-diameter) is assayed using whole core samples at the Young-Davidson Mine on-site laboratory. The laboratory has been operating since 2012 and has undergone regular external audits, most recently by Qualitica Consulting Inc. in 2025. The Young-Davidson laboratory maintains a rigorous assay quality control program including reagent blanks, insertion of reference materials, and pulp duplicates. Blanks and reference materials are inserted with underground definition drill core samples on a routine basis. Gold is analyzed by a 30 gram fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples with fire assay grades greater than 8.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. In addition, sample pulps are routinely submitted for check assays to an accredited commercial laboratory.

The Young-Davidson Mine QA/QC procedures described in detail in the January 25, 2017 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cautionary Note

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "estimate", “target”, “budget”, “prospective” “potential”, “opportunity”, “objective” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, focuses, strategies, drilling targets and work, potential for further exploration of certain areas, potential exploration and drilling results and related expectations, costs, budgets and expenditures, including with respect to the cost of development and production, project economics, gold price assumptions, potential mineralization, projected ore grades, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserve life, mine life, ongoing extension of gold mineralization within the Young-Davidson syenite, and other statements and information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the actual results of current and future exploration activities; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; conclusions of economic and geological evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; operations may be exposed to illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic which may impact, among other things, the broader market; state and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company’s operations) in Canada, Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may conduct business; the duration of regulatory responses to any illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; the potential impact of any tariffs, trade barriers and/or regulatory costs; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company’s mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of exploration, construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company’s latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading “Risk Factors”, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Note to U.S. Investors – Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Alamos prepares its disclosure in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada. Unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Mining disclosure in the United States was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”) under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has adopted final rules, to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act (“Regulation S-K 1300”) which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of “Measured Mineral Resources”, “Indicated Mineral Resources” and “Inferred Mineral Resources”. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of “Proven Mineral Reserves” and “Probable Mineral Reserves” to be substantially similar to international standards.

Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are “substantially similar” to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under Regulation S-K 1300 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as “proven mineral reserves”, “probable mineral reserves”, “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under Regulation S-K 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” under Regulation S-K 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater degree of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.



Table 1: Young-Davidson – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling

Weighted average composite intervals greater than 8 g*m

Gold composites are generated using a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off and include no more than 7.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” include higher grade samples which have been cut to 25.00 g/t Au. All composite intervals are reported as downhole core length. Based on review of core angles, true width is generally estimated to be 50-80% of downhole core length. Additional drilling and interpretation is ongoing to further define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones.

Hole ID Zone Including From

(m) To (m) Core

Length

(m) Au Uncut

(g/t) Au Cut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth from

Surface (m) YMEX24-9305-150

South Syenite

360.50 377.00 16.50 10.67 6.90 1166.9 including 360.50 362.10 1.60 63.90 25.00 1165.3 and 401.00 418.90 17.90 16.36 6.65 1178.1 including 401.00 402.00 1.00 116.50 25.00 1177.7 including 410.00 411.00 1.00 80.80 25.00 1178.0 including 415.00 417.00 2.00 36.95 23.65 1178.5 YMEX24-9305-180

South Syenite

502.00 511.00 9.00 2.61 1353.4 including 502.00 503.00 1.00 14.85 1353.4 YMEX24-9305-191 YD Syenite 132.00 138.45 6.45 2.62 1069.2 YMEX24-9305-192

YD Syenite

58.18 64.00 5.82 2.54 1058.6 and 154.00 168.85 13.85 4.12 1101.9 YMEX24-9440-168 South Syenite 225.00 232.00 7.00 4.48 964.3 YMEX24-9440-169 South Syenite 266.00 267.00 1.00 12.85 1060.2 YMEX24-9440-170

South Syenite

188.00 213.00 25.00 5.87 4.38 929.0 including 203.00 207.00 4.00 21.19 11.89 929.5 YMEX24-9440-171

South Syenite

217.00 222.00 5.00 2.52 989.2 and 227.00 229.00 2.00 4.92 991.4 and 240.00 242.00 2.00 8.80 995.2 YMEX24-9440-172 South Syenite 187.00 197.00 10.00 2.86 872.9 YMEX24-9440-175 South Syenite 334.00 344.00 10.00 2.37 1042.4 YMEX24-9440-176

South Syenite

215.00 237.00 22.00 9.15 5.56 1068.3 including 231.00 234.00 3.00 44.03 17.70 1073.3 YMEX24-9440-176

South Syenite

248.00 249.00 1.00 20.10 1084.3 and 518.05 519.95 1.90 9.94 1265.2 YMEX24-9500-186

Hanging Wall Zone

263.40 271.40 8.00 2.04 793.4 and 309.90 322.55 12.65 4.13 788.7 including 320.40 321.55 1.15 17.41 788.2 YMEX24-9500-187

YD Syenite

68.46 74.00 5.54 3.37 820.1 including 72.00 73.00 1.00 12.50 820.3 Hanging Wall Zone and 308.15 309.30 1.15 7.49 842.7 YMEX24-9500-188

YD Syenite 117.00 126.00 9.00 2.45 839.0 Hanging Wall Zone

and 200.80 206.80 6.00 2.47 860.1 and 413.45 433.00 19.55 2.71 909.7 YMEX24-9500-189

YD Syenite

14.05 16.05 2.00 4.94 817.6 and 70.33 74.10 3.77 2.26 801.0 and 108.70 109.80 1.10 11.20 794.4 and 135.95 141.00 5.05 3.50 789.8 Hanging Wall Zone

245.00 252.00 7.00 4.04 777.4 and 333.90 336.05 2.15 5.67 760.2 and 458.80 459.85 1.05 8.46 737.7 YMEX24-9500-190

Hanging Wall Zone

265.00 269.00 4.00 9.46 8.71 806.0 and 482.10 508.95 26.85 2.63 789.7 YMEX24-9710-183A Hanging Wall Zone 385.00 393.00 8.00 2.27 749.2 YMEX24-9710-185 YD Syenite 13.90 15.00 1.10 30.40 25.00 603.3 YMEX24-9710-185A

YD Syenite

1.80 5.80 4.00 2.77 595.1 and 134.00 135.00 1.00 16.75 696.9 YMEX25-9305-193

YD Syenite

50.90 55.40 4.50 3.41 1047.1 and 141.00 144.40 3.40 3.43 1076.5 and 154.00 162.00 8.00 5.83 1080.4 South Syenite 357.00 365.00 8.00 2.77 1130.7 YMEX25-9305-200 YD Syenite 156.00 159.00 3.00 7.99 1092.7 YMEX25-9305-234

Hanging Wall Zone

259.00 260.30 1.30 14.45 1143.1 and 496.75 500.00 3.25 2.58 1268.5 YMEX25-9440-206 South Syenite 286.00 293.00 7.00 4.89 1047.1 YMEX25-9500-195

YD Syenite

3.00 8.00 5.00 2.24 822.4 and 67.93 75.50 7.57 2.07 825.0 YMEX25-9500-196 YD Syenite 6.00 7.70 1.70 6.49 824.1 YMEX25-9500-198 YD Syenite 15.70 19.50 3.80 2.55 828.2 YMEX25-9500-201

YD Syenite 182.05 186.00 3.95 2.19 758.9 Hanging Wall Zone

and 337.65 340.40 2.75 3.95 708.6 including 339.40 340.40 1.00 9.18 708.2 YMEX25-9500-202 Hanging Wall Zone 353.10 360.55 7.45 3.05 762.9 YMEX25-9500-203

YD Syenite

0.00 1.10 1.10 14.35 823.4 and 133.00 138.00 5.00 2.02 833.3 Hanging Wall Zone

and 214.00 216.00 2.00 4.20 839.2 and 235.00 238.90 3.90 2.31 841.3 YMEX25-9500-204 YD Syenite 34.75 40.00 5.25 2.31 809.7 YMEX25-9620-220 Hanging Wall Zone 83.00 84.00 1.00 15.45 663.8 YMEX25-9620-221

Hanging Wall Zone 121.75 129.00 7.25 2.80 685.3 YD Syenite and 240.00 246.00 6.00 4.53 679.5 YMEX25-9620-222

Hanging Wall Zone

119.00 134.50 15.50 2.39 706.9 and 150.75 154.70 5.75 2.96 712.4 YD Syenite 262.40 266.50 4.10 2.56 722.2 YMEX25-9620-223

Hanging Wall Zone

116.70 120.50 3.80 2.24 716.1 and 131.00 135.00 4.00 2.88 721.8 YMEX25-9620-224

Hanging Wall Zone 128.40 134.00 5.60 2.27 733.6 YD Syenite

and 255.25 270.90 15.65 4.50 4.03 773.0 including 261.00 263.00 2.00 21.38 17.73 772.7 276.10 279.20 3.10 6.07 778.0 YMEX25-9620-225

Hanging Wall Zone



121.30 128.30 4.30 3.43 749.8 and 152.40 159.50 9.40 2.10 767.6 YD Syenite

and 225.00 233.50 8.50 7.45 4.35 795.1 including 228.40 229.50 1.10 49.00 25.00 795.0 YMEX25-9620-226

Hanging Wall Zone

100.20 105.00 4.80 3.11 758.1 and 130.60 136.00 5.40 2.41 779.6 and 148.00 161.00 13.00 2.89 794.6 YMEX25-9620-229 Hanging Wall Zone 91.00 92.00 1.00 38.10 25.00 682.7 YMEX25-9620-230

Hanging Wall Zone

67.05 70.60 3.55 10.10 9.35 707.3 including 69.20 70.60 1.40 20.76 18.87 707.7 and 74.20 78.10 3.90 4.34 709.7 and 95.30 101.05 5.75 3.88 716.7 YMEX25-9620-231

Hanging Wall Zone

78.00 79.80 1.80 5.25 732.3 and 162.00 164.00 2.00 13.75 783.5 YMEX25-9620-245

Hanging Wall Zone

90.00 97.00 7.00 12.09 5.40 655.4 including 90.00 91.00 1.00 71.80 25.00 656.1 and 99.00 104.50 5.50 2.17 655.0 and 152.90 167.00 14.10 2.08 631.6 and 216.50 225.50 9.00 2.11 614.3 YMEX25-9620-246

Hanging Wall Zone

81.00 90.00 13.00 3.27 666.3 and 113.70 125.60 11.90 2.45 662.5 YMEX25-9620-247

Hanging Wall Zone

59.40 64.40 5.00 2.28 676.3 and 68.00 85.30 17.30 10.12 3.27 674.8 including 73.00 74.00 1.00 143.50 25.00 674.7 and 96.40 105.00 8.60 3.12 675.7 and 189.00 192.00 3.00 3.58 657.8 YMEX25-9620-248 Hanging Wall Zone 110.20 114.00 3.80 2.73 729.7 YMEX25-9620-249 Hanging Wall Zone 187.00 191.00 4.00 3.50 771.9 YMEX25-9800-208

YD Syenite 124.00 131.00 7.00 5.54 542.4 Hanging Wall Zone

and 257.00 261.37 4.17 2.01 532.1 and 286.00 292.95 6.95 3.09 531.5 YMEX25-9800-210

Hanging Wall Zone

251.10 259.00 7.90 5.17 4.56 452.6 including 254.90 256.00 1.10 29.40 25.00 452.6 YMEX25-9800-211 Hanging Wall Zone 434.80 436.70 1.90 7.50 6.18 457.4 YMEX25-9800-212

YD Syenite 103.40 104.50 1.10 9.19 541.4 Hanging Wall Zone and 314.75 316.95 2.20 3.66 516.5 YMEX25-9800-213

YD Syenite 148.90 156.70 7.80 2.23 567.7 Hanging Wall Zone and 388.00 389.00 1.00 11.25 601.6 YMEX25-9800-216

Hanging Wall Zone

270.10 273.00 2.90 4.86 557.4 and 352.00 354.35 2.35 12.81 7.47 554.1 including 352.00 352.50 0.50 50.10 25.00 553.5





Table 2: Underground Drill Holes: Azimuth, Dip, Drilled Length, and Collar Location (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled

Length (m) UTM Easting

(m) UTM

Northing (m) UTM

Elevation

(m) YMEX23-9220-133A 234.0 -11.8 351.0 522736.7 5310522.9 -780.3 YMEX23-9220-134 234.0 -23.5 365.0 522736.3 5310523.2 -780.2 YMEX23-9220-135 234.0 -31.5 384.0 522736.2 5310523.3 -779.8 YMEX24-9305-148 160.0 1.5 228.0 523516.3 5310388.8 -687.1 YMEX24-9305-149 160.0 -13.0 534.0 523516.3 5310388.7 -687.4 YMEX24-9305-150 160.0 -23.5 642.0 523516.4 5310388.7 -686.3 YMEX24-9305-151 160.0 -31.6 543.0 523516.3 5310389.0 -686.6 YMEX24-9305-152 160.0 -42.0 729.0 523516.3 5310388.8 -687.8 YMEX24-9305-152 160.0 -42.0 729.0 523516.3 5310388.8 -687.8 YMEX24-9305-153 160.0 -48.9 675.0 523516.3 5310388.8 -687.9 YMEX24-9305-177 171.0 -8.0 576.0 523515.9 5310388.8 -686.9 YMEX24-9305-178 171.0 -20.2 510.0 523515.9 5310388.8 -687.3 YMEX24-9305-179 171.0 -28.5 645.0 523515.8 5310388.8 -687.7 YMEX24-9305-180 171.0 -40.0 651.0 523515.8 5310388.9 -688.0 YMEX24-9305-180 171.0 -40.0 651.0 523515.8 5310388.9 -688.0 YMEX24-9305-191 160.0 -18.7 429.0 523516.4 5310388.7 -687.3 YMEX24-9305-192 160.0 -28.7 501.0 523516.4 5310388.7 -687.7 YMEX24-9440-167 205.0 0.1 351.0 523868.8 5310237.5 -565.4 YMEX24-9440-168 205.0 -14.7 428.6 523868.8 5310237.2 -565.8 YMEX24-9440-169 205.0 -32.9 453.0 523868.7 5310237.4 -566.3 YMEX24-9440-170 193.5 -6.9 348.0 523869.5 5310236.8 -565.6 YMEX24-9440-171 193.5 -21.5 831.0 523869.5 5310236.9 -566.1 YMEX24-9440-172 182.5 10.5 531.0 523869.9 5310236.8 -564.9 YMEX24-9440-173 182.5 0.2 486.0 523870.2 5310236.5 -565.4 YMEX24-9440-174 182.5 -13.5 494.0 523869.9 5310236.7 -565.9 YMEX24-9440-175 182.5 -26.1 528.0 523870.1 5310236.7 -566.3 YMEX24-9440-176 182.5 -43.9 768.0 523870.1 5310236.9 -566.8 YMEX24-9500-186 185.0 4.1 528.0 523068.9 5310401.8 -495.6 YMEX24-9500-187 185.0 -5.3 519.0 523069.0 5310402.0 -496.1 YMEX24-9500-188 185.0 -13.6 546.0 523069.0 5310402.1 -496.4 YMEX24-9500-189 197.0 8.5 525.0 523068.4 5310402.0 -495.3 YMEX24-9500-190 197.0 1.4 561.0 523068.5 5310401.9 -495.8 YMEX24-9620-155 174.5 11.3 534.0 523106.6 5310278.0 -368.5 YMEX24-9620-156 174.5 -0.8 537.0 523106.6 5310277.9 -369.2 YMEX24-9620-157 174.5 -12.5 561.0 523106.5 5310277.8 -369.5 YMEX24-9620-158 174.5 -27.2 618.0 523106.5 5310277.9 -369.9 YMEX24-9620-159 174.5 -35.6 669.0 523106.5 5310277.8 -370.0 YMEX24-9620-160 187.5 32.2 360.0 523105.8 5310278.3 -367.3 YMEX24-9620-161 187.5 19.9 351.0 523105.9 5310278.2 -368.1 YMEX24-9620-162 162.0 25.5 483.0 523106.8 5310278.0 -367.7 YMEX24-9620-163 162.0 6.1 453.0 523106.8 5310277.9 -368.9 YMEX24-9620-164 162.0 -7.1 444.0 523106.9 5310277.8 -369.3 YMEX24-9620-165 162.0 -20.4 474.0 523106.9 5310277.8 -369.7 YMEX24-9620-166 162.0 -32.5 498.0 523106.8 5310277.8 -370.1 YMEX24-9710-181 182.5 -10.0 75.0 522995.7 5310331.3 -275.9 YMEX24-9710-181A 182.5 -9.8 900.0 522995.8 5310331.6 -275.4 YMEX24-9710-182 182.5 -23.0 501.0 522995.4 5310331.7 -275.8 YMEX24-9710-183 195.5 -22.5 36.0 522994.9 5310331.3 -275.8 YMEX24-9710-183A 195.5 -22.1 453.0 522994.9 5310331.2 -275.5 YMEX24-9710-184 195.5 -36.0 447.0 522995.0 5310331.4 -276.5 YMEX24-9710-185 195.5 -50.5 39.0 522995.4 5310331.4 -276.3 YMEX24-9710-185A 195.5 -49.0 264.0 522995.5 5310331.9 -276.5 YMEX25-9305-193 155.0 -20.4 459.0 523516.9 5310388.7 -687.5 YMEX25-9305-194 155.0 -26.3 492.0 523516.9 5310388.8 -687.7 YMEX25-9305-200 155.0 -23.0 480.0 523517.1 5310388.8 -687.6 YMEX25-9305-232 195.0 -3.6 460.0 522968.6 5310372.1 -686.1 YMEX25-9305-233 195.0 -14.7 459.0 522968.6 5310372.1 -686.1 YMEX25-9305-234 195.0 -29.6 597.0 522968.6 5310372.1 -686.1 YMEX25-9440-206 214.5 -28.9 627.0 523869.3 5310237.1 -566.3 YMEX25-9440-207 228.0 -40.5 459.0 523868.5 5310237.8 -566.8 YMEX25-9500-195 200.5 -9.9 555.0 523068.9 5310401.7 -495.6 YMEX25-9500-196 200.5 -19.7 558.0 523068.9 5310401.8 -496.1 YMEX25-9500-197 176.0 -16.4 555.0 523069.0 5310402.1 -496.4 YMEX25-9500-198 176.0 -24.9 819.0 523069.1 5310401.9 -496.5 YMEX25-9500-199 176.0 -33.1 1140.0 523069.1 5310402.0 -496.8 YMEX25-9500-201 157.0 16.2 595.5 523070.9 5310401.7 -494.9 YMEX25-9500-202 157.0 5.6 586.8 523070.8 5310401.8 -495.6 YMEX25-9500-203 157.0 -8.5 594.0 523070.7 5310401.9 -496.2 YMEX25-9500-204 146.5 14.3 515.5 523071.4 5310402.1 -495.0 YMEX25-9500-205 146.5 -2.2 519.0 523071.5 5310401.9 -495.9 YMEX25-9620-219 342.5 24.5 180.0 523054.5 5310045.2 -362.5 YMEX25-9620-220 342.5 15.0 183.0 523054.3 5310045.3 -363.0 YMEX25-9620-221 342.5 1.4 246.0 523054.2 5310045.4 -363.8 YMEX25-9620-222 342.5 -7.7 273.0 523054.0 5310045.5 -364.0 YMEX25-9620-223 342.5 -14.2 264.0 523054.1 5310045.6 -364.3 YMEX25-9620-224 342.5 -21.7 312.0 523054.1 5310045.7 -364.6 YMEX25-9620-225 342.5 -31.7 258.0 523054.1 5310045.7 -364.9 YMEX25-9620-226 342.5 -45.9 294.0 523054.3 5310045.4 -365.2 YMEX25-9620-227 355.5 23.1 156.0 523054.6 5310045.3 -362.5 YMEX25-9620-228 355.5 13.3 147.0 523054.3 5310045.4 -363.1 YMEX25-9620-229 355.5 1.8 105.0 523054.3 5310045.8 -363.7 YMEX25-9620-230 355.5 -19.1 150.0 523054.7 5310045.8 -364.4 YMEX25-9620-231 355.5 -37.0 180.0 523054.7 5310045.6 -364.9 YMEX25-9620-245 8.5 19.0 258.0 523055.1 5310045.4 -362.8 YMEX25-9620-246 8.5 13.0 246.0 523055.3 5310045.3 -363.2 YMEX25-9620-247 8.5 7.7 234.0 523055.3 5310045.3 -363.5 YMEX25-9620-248 8.5 -20.0 279.0 523055.4 5310045.4 -364.4 YMEX25-9620-249 8.5 -27.7 297.0 523055.3 5310045.5 -364.6 YMEX25-9800-208 202.0 -4.3 465.0 523238.9 5310494.1 -192.7 YMEX25-9800-209 202.0 -13.7 508.0 523238.9 5310494.1 -193.0 YMEX25-9800-210 194.0 14.1 483.0 523239.4 5310494.4 -191.8 YMEX25-9800-211 194.0 6.9 543.0 523239.4 5310494.3 -192.2 YMEX25-9800-212 194.0 -4.1 546.0 523239.3 5310494.0 -192.7 YMEX25-9800-213 194.0 -13.0 561.0 523239.4 5310494.0 -193.0 YMEX25-9800-214 183.5 12.0 417.0 523239.7 5310494.4 -191.9 YMEX25-9800-215 183.5 2.7 603.0 523239.6 5310494.1 -192.4 YMEX25-9800-216 183.5 -8.9 523.0 523239.5 5310494.0 -192.9

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 350 m

Figure 1: Young-Davidson Mine Composite Longitudinal – Hanging Wall Zone and South Syenite Zone





Figure 2: Young-Davidson Mine Cross Section – South Syenite Target Drill Holes & Significant Composites





Figure 3: Young-Davidson Mine Cross Section – 9620 Hanging Wall Zone Drill Holes & Significant Composites





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

