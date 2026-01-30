Incorrect intrinsic value (indre værdi)

 Source: Storebrand Asset Management AS

                                                                        Lysaker, 30 January 2026

With reference to Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers of UCITS units, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values were reported on 27 January for Storebrand Global Solutions as detailed below:

SymbolFund namePrice dateTime Correct IV Reported IVDeviation (error)
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P09051 909,481 945,071,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P09351 909,761 945,361,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P10051 909,161 944,751,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P10351 907,701 943,261,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P11051 907,331 942,881,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P11351 907,621 943,181,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P12051 906,281 941,821,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P12351 907,051 942,601,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P13051 905,961 941,491,83 %
STIGSStorebrand Global Solutions A DKK (A5)27.01.2026P13351 903,941 939,431,83 %

The incorrect reporting was due to miscalculations at the fund's management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS. The procedure for notifying the members of the Stockbrokers' Association of the error has been initiated.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries.


