INVESTOR NOTICE: CoreWeave, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO , Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Friday, March 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the CoreWeave class action lawsuit. Captioned Masaitis v. CoreWeave, Inc., No. 26-cv-00355 (D.N.J.), the CoreWeave class action lawsuit charges CoreWeave and certain of CoreWeave’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: CoreWeave purports to be an AI cloud computing company. On March 10, 2025, less than three weeks before CoreWeave conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), CoreWeave announced a deal worth up to $11.9 billion to deliver AI infrastructure to OpenAI, a leading AI company, the complaint alleges. And on July 7, 2025, CoreWeave allegedly announced a definitive agreement to acquire Core Scientific, Inc., one of the largest owners and operators of digital infrastructure for high performance computing in North America, in an all-stock transaction.

The CoreWeave class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had overstated CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave’s reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; and (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on CoreWeave’s revenue.

The CoreWeave class action lawsuit alleges that on October 30, 2025 Core Scientific announced it had not received enough shareholder votes to approve its merger agreement with CoreWeave and, as a result, terminated the merger agreement. On this news, the price of CoreWeave shares fell by more than 6%, the complaint alleges.

Then, the CoreWeave shareholder class action alleges that on November 10, 2025, CoreWeave announced lowered revenue guidance for 2025, citing “delays related to a third-party data center developer who is behind schedule.” Subsequently, on November 11, 2025 during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” after host Jim Cramer challenged the initial characterization of the delays at issue, CoreWeave’s CEO, defendant Michael Intrator, conceded that the delays implicated not just one data center, but a single data center provider – i.e., that more than one data center owned by the same provider was potentially affected, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of CoreWeave’s shares fell more than 16%.

Finally, on December 15, 2025, the CoreWeave investor class action lawsuit alleges that The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting new information concerning the data center provider delays, revealing that the scope and severity of data center delivery issues were greater than defendants acknowledged. Specifically, the article allegedly revealed that weather-related delays would push back the completion date of a Denton, Texas data center cluster intended for OpenAI by several months, that other data centers would be delayed due to revised design plans, that Core Scientific was CoreWeave’s building partner behind the delayed data centers, and that Core Scientific began flagging these delays nine months before CoreWeave announced lowered revenue guidance in November 2025. On this news, the price of CoreWeave shares fell an additional 3.4%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired CoreWeave securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CoreWeave class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the CoreWeave class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the CoreWeave class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the CoreWeave class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

