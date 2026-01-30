SpringGreen Hosts National Advisory Council Meeting to Support Franchise Owner Collaboration and Growth

PLAINFIELD, IL, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heading into it’s 50th season, SpringGreen held its National Advisory Council (NAC) meeting on Monday and Tuesday, January 26-27, at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The meeting brought together franchise owner representatives and Support Center leadership to collaborate on key priorities and the continued growth of the SpringGreen brand.

The National Advisory Council is made up of franchise owners nominated by their peers to represent their regions and provide two-way communication between owners and the SpringGreen Support Center. The council plays an important role in ensuring franchise owners remain actively involved in shaping the direction of the franchise system.

During the meeting, participants reviewed system updates, discussed opportunities for improvement, and shared insights from their local markets. Topics focused on future technology enhancement, strengthening marketing and operations, supporting long-term business growth, and maintaining consistency and quality across the SpringGreen network, with a focus on business bottom-line revenue.

“The National Advisory Council gives our franchise owners a meaningful voice in how the brand continues to evolve,” said Brad Johnson, Brand President of SpringGreen. “These conversations help us stay aligned as a system and ensure we are making decisions that support the success of our franchise owners and the future of the SpringGreen brand.”

The NAC serves in an advisory capacity, with Support Center leadership considering council input when developing plans, programs, and policies that impact franchise owners. By encouraging open communication and collaboration, the council helps address issues early and keeps the franchise system moving forward together.

Beginning our 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build large successful, scalable businesses. To learn more, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

