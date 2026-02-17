SpringGreen Franchise Strengthens Technology Partnerships at WorkWave Beyond Service Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen Franchise attended the 2026 WorkWave Beyond Service Customer Conference, joining field service leaders from across the country to explore innovation, operational efficiency, and the evolving role of technology in lawn care, pest control, and service-based businesses.

Hosted by WorkWave, the conference brought together industry professionals to collaborate, share insights, and learn about advancements in data, AI, and emerging service technology trends.

SpringGreen team members spent the week engaging in discussions centered around strengthening technology partnerships, improving operational systems, and identifying opportunities that help franchise owners operate more efficiently and competitively.

“Staying connected to the broader field service community is essential to how we support our franchise owners,” said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. “Events like Beyond Service allow us to learn directly from industry leaders, evaluate new innovations, and ensure we’re continually improving the systems and partnerships that help our franchise owners grow.”

As SpringGreen enters its 50th year of service, the company remains focused on investing in relationships, technology, and strategic partnerships that drive long-term success across its franchise network.

About SpringGreen

Beginning our 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build large successful, scalable businesses. To learn more, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

Contact:

Email: franinfo@spring-green.com

Phone: 844-777-8608

