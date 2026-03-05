SpringGreen Hosts Manager Training to Strengthen Leadership Development Across Organization

PLAINFIELD, Ill., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen recently hosted a Manager Training session at its Support Center in Plainfield, Illinois, bringing together corporate staff and branch managers for a focused day of leadership development.

The training centered on practical tools for interviewing, recruiting, coaching, and navigating disciplinary conversations. Designed to be interactive and collaborative, the session encouraged open discussion, real-world scenario sharing, and peer learning.

Mary Fawver, Human Resources Director at SpringGreen, emphasized the importance of continual leadership growth.

“We believe leadership is something you continually grow into. This training brought our managers together to share real experiences, learn from one another, and strengthen the skills that help them build great teams. Investing in our leaders ensures we continue to grow with intention and feel equipped and supported. It creates stronger teams and a more positive experience for employees and ultimately the customers too.”

The training reflects SpringGreen’s ongoing commitment to developing confident, capable leaders who support team performance and operational consistency across the organization. By strengthening leadership skills at every level, SpringGreen continues to reinforce the professionalism and service standards that define the brand.

As the company advances into its 50th season of service, investments in leadership development remain a key priority in supporting long-term growth and system-wide alignment.

About SpringGreen

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build large successful, scalable businesses. To learn more, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

Contact:

Email: franinfo@spring-green.com

Phone: 844-777-8608