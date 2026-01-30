Miami, FL, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON) ("AlphaTON" or the "Company"), announced today The AlphaTON Claude Connector is a platform designed to bridge Anthropic’s Claude AI with the TON (The Open Network) blockchain. It primarily operates through a Telegram interface, allowing users to manage digital assets and execute blockchain transactions using natural language commands.

WATCH THE DEMO HERE: https://www.loom.com/share/11d1017bab6b4c7ab8468a1ce33d201c





Jason Calcanis recently was interviewed and discussed the issue of centralized AI companies and how they plan to steal customers data. In the post, Calcanis states that they are seeking to absorb all the content through the AI and steal your ideas.





These new concerns have created a movement that AlphaTON Capital is supporting through its AI GPU infrastructure, Telegram applications, and support of privacy-centric compute for non-military use.

“The confidential compute AI craze involving Mac minis and Claude AI is a 2026 trend where users are moving away from Big Tech cloud processing to local, privacy-first AI servers.” commented Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. “AlphaTON’s Claude Connector provides the security and privacy without the hardware having to run locally, and you can use it right in Telegram as an app.”

Get the AlphaTON Claude Connector Telegram App with End-to-End encryption

Connecting to the App:

The GitHub repository for the AlphaTON Claude Connector is hosted under the AlphaTON Capital organization. The specific address for the Telegram Claude Connector is: https://github.com/AlphaTONCapital/claude

If you are setting this up for the first time, you will likely need to configure it as a custom connector in your Claude Desktop settings using the claude desktop_config.json file.

file. The code is open source and we invite developers to contribute.

Key Technical Details:

Built on MCP: It utilizes the Model Context Protocol (MCP) , allowing it to be easily integrated into Claude Desktop or CLI environments.

The repository is primarily written in TypeScript .

It enables users to check wallet balances, send TON,and view transaction histories directly within a chat.

End-to-end encryption and no storage of private keys or mnemonics within the application code.

The Claude Connection

Anthropic’s recent releases changed how people use the Mac mini:

Claude Cowork & Code: These tools allow Claude to operate directly on a file system. Users "airgap" their sensitive data by putting it on a Mac mini and letting Claude work there, rather than on their main work machine.

MCP (Model Context Protocol): This is the "glue." Users run MCP servers on the Mac mini, which allows Claude to securely "talk" to local databases, smart home devices, and blockchain wallets (like the AlphaTON connector) without that data ever leaving the local network.

Driven by the launch of Anthropic's Claude "Cowork" and the Claude Code agentic tools, this movement has turned the Mac mini (specifically the M4 and M5 models) into the "gold standard" for personal AI infrastructure.

AlphaTON and the "Confidential" Aspect

Companies like AlphaTON Capital have leaned into this by deploying "Confidential Compute" clusters. While they use massive NVIDIA B300 clusters for enterprise-grade privacy, the "craze" among individuals is essentially a DIY version of this:

Sovereignty: You own the hardware. Privacy: Your files stay on the Mac mini. Automation: Claude acts as the brain, executing tasks via the Telegram/TON interface or CLI.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct digital assets acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

