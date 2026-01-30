BTCC Exchange’s Tokenized Precious Metals Hit Record $301M Daily Volume as Silver Surges Amid Global Uncertainty

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its tokenized precious metals futures pairs reached an all-time high of $301.7 million in daily volume on January 27, 2026, as traders sought exposure to traditional safe-haven assets amid heightened global market volatility.

Top precious metals pairs by volume (January 27, 2026):

Silver (SILVERUSDT) : $245 million, representing over 81% of total precious metals volume

: $245 million, representing over 81% of total precious metals volume Gold (PAXGUSDT, XAUTUSDT, GOLDUSDT): $56.7 million combined

This brings the total trading volume of precious metals on January 27, 2026 to $301.7 million, the highest on record.

The milestone reflects a clear behavioural shift, as traders actively explore products to address the rise in macroeconomic uncertainty. The spike in tokenized silver trading volume aligns with renewed industrial demand forecasts and safe-haven positioning amid geopolitical tensions.

BTCC's performance in tokenized real-world assets (RWA) has accelerated rapidly in 2025. Throughout the year, the exchange recorded $53.1 billion in RWA futures volume, with quarterly volume growing 18-fold from Q1 to Q4. Gold and silver ranked among BTCC’s most-traded products alongside stocks such as NVIDIA and Tesla, reflecting growing demand for traditional market exposure via crypto-native platforms.

The momentum extends into 2026. BTCC is preparing to launch TradFi, a comprehensive solution that enables users to trade stocks, commodities, indices, and forex alongside crypto from a single account. As the exchange celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, it remains focused on bridging traditional finance and digital assets for millions of users worldwide.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com