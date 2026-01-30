VivoPower to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

VivoPower's main presentation scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 1530 ET

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), a leading B Corp-certified global sustainable energy solutions group, announced today that its management team will present at Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, which will take place from February 4-5, 2026.

VivoPower’s main presentation is scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET. The presentation will be led by Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Alex Cuppage, Chief Investment Officer. The formal presentation will feature a fireside-style Q&A session, with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with the presenters are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Investors and interested parties can register to view the live presentation at no cost via the Noble Conference Registration Portal.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Management’s presentation will focus on the Company’s strategic pivot and focus on Sovereign AI compute infrastructure. Following the recent acquisition of a 25MW data center platform in the UAE, a definitive agreement to acquire 291MW of land with power rights in Finland, as well as a 42MW Norway data center acquisition, VivoPower is focusing its "Power-to-X" strategy on developing, building and owning low-cost, sustainable powered land and data center infrastructure in select sovereign nations to be leased out for AI uses cases.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower is focused on scaling up its power to X strategy with a focus on developing, building and owning low cost sustainable powered land and data center infrastructure in select sovereign nations to be leased out for AI use cases. It also has three other business units, Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation, which are in the process of being spun out or divested. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower focused on XRPL based real world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com