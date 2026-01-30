Skyscanner Shares the 10 Cheapest Destinations for 2026 with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global travel app Skyscanner has revealed its highly anticipated research on 2026 travel trends and the most budget-friendly destinations for Americans. Recently Lourdes Losada, Director of Americas at Skyscanner, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the cheapest travel destinations and provide tips for planning your next getaway.

While 44% of Americans plan to travel abroad this year, research indicates that only 53% have actually booked their flights. The primary barriers to booking remain "destination indecision," affecting 43% of travelers, and the search for the best deals, cited by 36%.

To address these challenges, Skyscanner has launched the Cheapest Destination Planner, a tool designed to reveal the most affordable places to travel for every month of the year, including average flight prices and the best-value days to fly.

The Cheapest Destination Planner has been designed to take the stress out of planning, helping travelers understand how to make their money go further this year,” said Losada. “At Skyscanner, we’re committed to making sure everyone can get the break they deserve, by using smart data to find real savings.

The 2026 Value List: Top 10 Cheapest Destinations Skyscanner analyzed millions of bookings to identify the destinations offering the best value for American travelers in 2026. All of the top 10 destinations feature average roundtrip prices under $560:

Las Vegas, Nevada – $232



San Salvador, El Salvador – $282



Miami, Florida – $284



Kahului, Hawaii – $329



Orlando, Florida – $353



San Juan, Puerto Rico – $365



Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – $375



Mexico City, Mexico – $402



Cancun, Mexico – $411



Milan, Italy – $559





One of the most significant findings in the 2026 report is that Wednesday is, on average, the cheapest day to fly from the United States. Despite this, only 25% of Americans correctly identified Wednesday as the most cost-effective day, with many incorrectly assuming Tuesday (31%) or Monday (12%) would offer better rates.

For more information and to explore the Cheapest Destination Planner, visit Skyscanner.com or download the Skyscanner app.

About Lourdes Losada

Lourdes Losada currently serves as the Director of Americas at Skyscanner and the Miami site lead, leveraging a global perspective gained from working across four countries. With a career spanning two decades, she previously held roles at Orange and Yahoo, where she helped pioneer the industry’s first programmatic bidding platform. During her seven and a half years at Skyscanner, she has successfully scaled commercial operations and partnerships throughout the Americas, from Canada to Chile. Beyond her professional achievements, Lourdes is dedicated to supporting emerging voices through Women in Tech events and mentoring future leaders in travel and technology.

