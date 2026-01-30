NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital, today announced an expanded investment thesis centered on AI-driven data centers and digital infrastructure assets, reinforcing Corniche Capital’s role in the evolution of modern commercial real estate.

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across enterprise, logistics, finance, and industrial operations, demand for AI-capable data centers and power-intensive real estate has surged globally. David Ebrahimzadeh has consistently highlighted that this structural shift is redefining how commercial real estate is valued, developed, and allocated within private equity portfolios. Through Corniche Capital, David Ebrahimzadeh continues to align long-duration real assets with the physical infrastructure requirements of the AI economy.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the physical world just as much as the digital one,” said David Ebrahimzadeh. “The data centers and industrial assets supporting AI workloads are no longer peripheral—they are foundational infrastructure.”

AI Data Centers Redefine Industrial and Commercial Real Estate

AI-driven data centers have emerged as one of the fastest-growing asset classes within global commercial real estate. These facilities require enhanced electrical capacity, advanced cooling systems, redundant fiber connectivity, and strategic proximity to logistics and energy corridors. Under David Ebrahimzadeh’s leadership, Corniche Capital evaluates industrial and commercial properties based on their ability to support long-term AI infrastructure demand rather than short-term market cycles.

Institutional Capital Shifts Toward AI-Enabled Infrastructure

Institutional and private equity capital continues to migrate toward tangible assets that support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise-scale data processing. David Ebrahimzadeh notes that AI-enabled real estate benefits from structural demand drivers largely independent of traditional occupancy trends.

Positioning Commercial Real Estate for the Next Decade

Looking ahead, David Ebrahimzadeh believes AI-driven data centers will remain central to commercial real estate investment strategies for years to come. By integrating AI-enabled infrastructure into its broader private equity strategy, Corniche Capital reinforces its commitment to future-oriented commercial real estate.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is the President of Corniche Capital, a private equity firm focused on commercial real estate. David Ebrahimzadeh is recognized for his forward-looking analysis of how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies intersect with real assets.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a private equity firm focused on commercial real estate and technology-enabled investment opportunities.

