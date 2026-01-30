TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

ICG PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Wellington Management Group LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED State Street Nominees Limited ROY Nominees Limited Nortrust Nominees Limited Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd. JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL BNY (OCS) Nominees Limited BBH ISL NOMINEES LTD

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jan-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Jan-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.840000 0.300000 5.140000 14958409 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.070000 0.170000 5.240000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 14088475 4.840000 Sub Total 8.A 14088475 4.840000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity swap 15/05/2033 15/05/2033 Cash 678813 0.240000 Equity swap 20/05/2033 20/05/2033 Cash 9047 0.000000 Equity swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 91061 0.030000 Equity swap 31/05/2033 31/05/2033 Cash 91013 0.030000 Sub Total 8.B2 869934 0.300000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1) Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1) Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1) Wellington Management Company LLP Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2) Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2) Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2) Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2) Wellington Management International Ltd Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3) Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3) Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3) Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3) Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4) Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4) Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.140000% Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4) Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4) Wellington Management Europe GmbH

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Wellington Management Company LLP is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.

Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.



Wellington Management International Ltd, Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd and Wellington Management Europe GmbH are investment management entities that manage the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.

Wellington Management International Ltd, Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd and Wellington Management Europe GmbH are direct controlled undertakings of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

12. Date of Completion

30-Jan-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK