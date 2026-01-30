Cate & Chloe Highlights Valentine’s Day Hoop Earrings Available at Walmart

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cate & Chloe announced a Valentine’s Day gifting spotlight featuring hoop earrings and select jewelry styles currently listed on Walmart.com, including the Cate & Chloe Lauren 18k white gold plated twisted hoop earrings with Swarovski® crystals.

Cate & Chloe Lauren 18k White Gold Plated Twisted Hoop Earrings

The Lauren hoop earrings are listed in multiple color options on Walmart.com at a current price of $18.99, shown alongside a “was” price of $130.00 on the product page. The same listing indicates the item has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating based on 1,916 ratings, and notes the product is “In 25+ people’s carts.”

According to the Walmart.com product description, the Lauren hoops are described as an 18k white gold and set with 18 round-cut Swarovski® accent stones per earring (36 per pair), with a latch back closure and dimensions listed as 3.3mm (W) x 22.2mm (H) x 21.8mm (L). The same page describes the earrings as arriving in gift-ready packaging.

Cate & Chloe said it expects seasonal gifting interest to peak in early February as shoppers compare availability, ratings, and displayed savings across retailers. The company noted that pricing and markdowns vary by item and can change over time.

Shop the collection at the Cate & Chloe Walmart Storefront

Walmart listing: https://www.walmart.com/ip/5674473411

Products on Walmart.com listings may vary by item, color, and timeframe. Prices and availability are subject to change.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040