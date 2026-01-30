DRIS Issue Price

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

30 January 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

DRIS Issue Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the final and special dividends, announced on 19 December 2025 (the “Dividends”) has been set at 33.38p.  This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 30 January 2026.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Dividends can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The payment date of the Dividends and the allotment date of the new Ordinary shares, to be issued pursuant to the DRIS (the “New Ordinary Shares”), is 13 February 2026. The date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to be on or around 20 February 2026.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


Recommended Reading

  • January 30, 2026 11:25 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Total Voting Rights

    30 January 2026    HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) Total Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at...

    Read More
    Total Voting Rights
  • January 28, 2026 10:52 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    28 January 2026 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) Purchase of shares for cancellation Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 28 January 2026 the Company purchased 628,417 ordinary...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares