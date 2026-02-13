Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 February 2026

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA) 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Justin Ward
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3338p4,948
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

4,948 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£1,651.64
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		13 February 2026
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Elizabeth Ward
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director

 
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3338p1,929
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

1,929 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£643.90
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		13 February 2026
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange

END

