MiddleGround Capital Sells Vytl Controls Group

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its portfolio company Vytl Controls Group (“Vytl”), previously known as PVI Holdings, Inc., to an affiliate of SunSource, a value-added industrial distributor and solutions provider with established positions in fluid power, fluid process, fluid conveyance and industrial automation components and systems in the U.S. and Canada.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Vytl operates globally in the distribution, service & repair and design and manufacturing of flow control solutions serving maintenance, repair, and operations applications across chemical, downstream energy, marine, and other industrial end markets. The company offers both third-party and proprietary-branded products, complemented by in-house engineering and repair services.

Vytl operates through three business units: Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a distributor of valves, actuators, and instrumentation primarily serving the chemical and downstream energy markets; W&O Supply, a global distributor of technical flow control products and solutions to the military and commercial maritime sectors; and AT Controls, a designer and manufacturer of valves, actuators, and process control accessories for a wide range of industrial applications. MiddleGround rebranded the company from PVI Holdings to Vytl to unify the company’s operations and integrate an improved go-to-market structure.

“The Vytl team has effectively operated and integrated these three businesses from a leadership, systems, and organizational perspective to expand their collective capabilities,” said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner at MiddleGround. “Achieving this outcome amid a complex economic environment reflects the strength of the management team and demonstrates the application of our hands-on, operationally focused investment approach.”

“Our investment in Vytl is a strong example of how we partner with management to unlock value across industrial platforms,” said Justin Steil, Partner at MiddleGround Capital. “Through strategic initiatives, commercial collaboration, and operational improvements, Vytl has implemented initiatives to enhance integration and competitiveness.”

During MiddleGround’s ownership period, the company executed on a unified strategy and invested in centralizing technology, strengthening leadership and corporate functions, and standardizing processes across operations. Further, it implemented technology designed to improve operational efficiency and expand its footprint, positioning Vytl as a comprehensive flow control platform connecting suppliers and customers in a growing addressable market.

“MiddleGround has been a valued partner to Vytl over the past several years,” said Matt Bate, CEO at Vytl Controls Group. “Their deep operational expertise and strategic guidance have been instrumental in supporting our efforts to strengthen relationships across the process solutions value chain. We’re excited to build on this foundation by advancing our unified go-to-market strategy, broadening our product offerings, and exploring opportunities in additional end markets and geographies.”

MiddleGround acquired Vytl in July 2022 through its second fund, MiddleGround Partners II, which closed in August 2021 with $800 million of committed capital.

Vytl represents the firm’s fifth portfolio company exit since inception and the second exit from MiddleGround Partners II, LP.

Solomon Partners served as lead financial advisor to MiddleGround Capital and Vytl Controls Group, with Baird serving as co-advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP acting as legal counsel. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal counsel to SunSource in connection with the transaction.

Disclaimers

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that market or business future growth will occur as anticipated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $4.1 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com/ .

About Vytl Controls

Vytl Controls Group specializes in providing innovative flow control solutions for a wide range of industries. With a shared commitment to excellence and responsiveness, we design, manufacture, distribute, and repair high-quality valves, actuators, and instrumentation products to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Our teams of technical experts work closely with customers and distributors to deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique industrial needs, all while maintaining a focus on operational efficiency and safety. As a trusted partner in the flow control industry, we are dedicated to helping our customers achieve long-term success. For more information, please visit: www.vytlcontrols.com .

About SunSource

SunSource is the leading value-added industrial distributor and solutions provider for North America’s industrial and high-tech operators, with market-leading positions in fluid power, fluid process, fluid conveyance, industrial sales & service and industrial automation. SunSource helps companies operate safely, reliably and profitably by improving equipment and plant performance. Its design and engineering expertise to create customized solutions sets it apart from other value-added industrial distributors. SunSource was founded in 1922 and operates a national footprint, with over 240 locations across North America. For more information, please visit www.sun-source.com.