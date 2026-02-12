MiddleGround Capital Promotes Dinesh Vasandani to Managing Director

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, today announced that it has promoted Dinesh Vasandani to Managing Director. He will continue to work from the firm’s Lexington office, reporting to Scot Duncan at MiddleGround.

Dinesh provides senior leadership on MiddleGround’s Operations team, partnering with portfolio companies to foster a culture of continuous operational improvement, with a focus on enhancing safety, quality, and productivity to support sustainable financial performance.

“Since joining MiddleGround a few years ago, Dinesh has consistently demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills and deep expertise in lean operations management,” said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner at MiddleGround. “His promotion reflects not only his strong technical experience but also his leadership in guiding management teams through complex operational challenges.”

Dinesh joined MiddleGround in 2023 as a Director on the Operations team. Before joining the firm, he was a Senior Executive of Manufacturing Operations at Boeing, overseeing production operations for the 787 Final Assembly and Fuel Tanker programs. Prior to Boeing, he spent 18 years at Toyota Motor Corporation managing Assembly Operations.

“I’m extremely grateful to John and the entire MiddleGround team for this opportunity,” said Vasandani. “I’m passionate about mentoring the next generation of business leaders and look forward to continuing to work closely with MiddleGround’s operations team and our portfolio companies to implement strategic initiatives designed to create equity value for our stakeholders.”

Dinesh holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University.

Important Disclaimers

There is no guarantee that MiddleGround's operational initiatives will result in improved investment performance. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of capital.

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $4.1 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com/ .