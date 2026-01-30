WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

30 January 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged

(the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in silver futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 16:51:17 (London time) on 30 January 2026

End of Restrike Period: 17:06:17 (London time) on 30 January 2026

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $497.3956635

Restrike threshold: 20%

Index: Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL Index





The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged











IE00B7XD2195











Borsa Italiana EUR 3SIL BD3CTB7 3SIL IM 3SIL.MI London Stock Exchange



USD 3SIL B7XD219 3SIL LN 3SIL.L GBP 3LSI B90YW31 3LSI LN 3LSI.L Xetra EUR PCFH BDC72L4 PCFH GY PCFH.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.