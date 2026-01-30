WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
30 January 2026
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
(the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in silver futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:
- Start of Restrike Period: 16:51:17 (London time) on 30 January 2026
- End of Restrike Period: 17:06:17 (London time) on 30 January 2026
- Restrike Price per ETP Security: $497.3956635
- Restrike threshold: 20%
- Index: Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL Index
The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.
Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Code
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7XD2195
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3SIL
|BD3CTB7
|3SIL IM
|3SIL.MI
|London Stock Exchange
|USD
|3SIL
|B7XD219
|3SIL LN
|3SIL.L
|GBP
|3LSI
|B90YW31
|3LSI LN
|3LSI.L
|Xetra
|EUR
|PCFH
|BDC72L4
|PCFH GY
|PCFH.DE
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.