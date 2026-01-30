WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC (the “Issuer”) Restrike of WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged (the “Impacted Product”)

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
30 January 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
(the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in silver futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

  • Start of Restrike Period: 16:51:17 (London time) on 30 January 2026
  • End of Restrike Period: 17:06:17 (London time) on 30 January 2026
  • Restrike Price per ETP Security: $497.3956635
  • Restrike threshold: 20%
  • Index: Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code 
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged





IE00B7XD2195





Borsa ItalianaEUR3SILBD3CTB73SIL IM3SIL.MI
London Stock Exchange

USD3SILB7XD2193SIL LN3SIL.L
GBP3LSIB90YW313LSI LN3LSI.L
XetraEURPCFHBDC72L4PCFH GYPCFH.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.


