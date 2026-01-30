Quaint Oak Bank Celebrates 100 Years of Growing with You

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank has entered its Centennial Year, marking 100 years of steady service defined by resilience, care, and growing alongside the people and communities we serve. Since our founding in 1926, banking has changed. Technology has changed. What hasn’t changed are our values and our commitment to working in our customers’ best interest.

To commemorate our 100th year of business, Quaint Oak Bank is celebrating the communities that we've been a part of during our history. In 2026, we will partner with dedicated organizations to enhance both the accessibility and beauty of these neighborhoods. Our journey begins with the planting of 100 trees and adding one more tree for every new business or personal account opened throughout the year. (1)

Community Centered Centennial

The cornerstone of the Centennial Year is our 100 Years Growing with You campaign. The guiding principles of this initiative allow for flexible, community-focused giving—enabling us to direct resources toward revitalization efforts, accessibility improvements, and other beautification projects. Tree planting is only the beginning.

No matter the approach, the commitment remains the same: visible, lasting investments in a stronger, more accessible community.

A Century of Enduring Values, A Future of Human-Centered Innovation

“I am very pleased to announce the Bank’s entrance into our Centennial Year,” said Robert T. Strong, Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement is no small matter. It is a reflection on a culture of resilience and directional discipline by team members and their leadership, joined in time. The success achieved, navigating always changing and challenging environments, while investing in the future, has garnered the continued trust of shareholders and customers, alike.”

Impact Priorities for 2026

Quaint Oak Bank’s priority impact areas for 2026 include supporting environmental initiatives, enhancing public green spaces, improving accessibility within communities, and promoting visible stewardship projects that benefit local neighborhoods.

Commitment Through Better Service

Throughout its Centennial Year, Quaint Oak Bank will honor this milestone through community-focused initiatives, partnerships, and moments of reflection across 2026. Each effort is grounded in the same principle that has guided the Bank for 100 years: growth matters most when it is intentional, relationship-driven, and rooted in the communities we serve.

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp [QNTO], a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the future of business. Learn more at www.quaintoak.com | Member FDIC.

(1) Applies to Business Checking, Business Money Market, Personal Checking, Personal Money Market, and Military Money Market accounts only. Certificates of Deposit (CD) and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA) are not included in this program. Quaint Oak Bank will collaborate with various partner organizations to achieve its tree planting commitment. The specific location and type of tree planted are chosen by the respective partner organization. A maximum of 100 trees will be planted each month during the centennial year. No cash value.

