Mutuum Finance’s V1 Protocol Launch Showcases Core Lending Features Ahead of Mainnet Release





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , has officially launched its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, giving users early access to the project’s core lending and borrowing features. The testnet release marks a significant milestone in Mutuum’s roadmap, reinforcing its focus on delivering functional DeFi technology before the token’s mainnet debut.

The Mutuum Finance team announced on X that the V1 protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet, marking a major milestone in the project’s roadmap. The team shared the following update:

“Mutuum Finance Protocol is now live. You can now access the app, explore the initial markets, and start testing the core lending & borrowing flows.”

This launch enables users to explore and test the platform’s core lending and borrowing features in a controlled environment using Sepolia test tokens (not real assets). Through this testnet release, participants can experience firsthand how Mutuum’s decentralized infrastructure will function once the platform transitions to the mainnet.

The protocol currently supports four major digital assets — ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK — allowing users to mint, supply, and borrow within the ecosystem. Participants can deposit assets to earn simulated yield, use those deposits as collateral, borrow testnet USDT, and even stake to earn MUTM token dividends — creating a realistic preview of the full DeFi experience.

Each depositor can also monitor their performance through a dedicated portfolio dashboard that provides a real-time overview of lending and borrowing activity. This transparency gives users full control over their positions, aligning with Mutuum Finance’s mission to build a more open, secure, and user-driven DeFi ecosystem.

Core Features of the V1 Protocol

The Mutuum Finance V1 protocol introduces several essential functionalities that will power the Mutuum ecosystem:

mtTokens: Minted when assets are supplied, mtTokens represent a user’s deposit position and accrue yield over time. These tokens will be stakeable to earn additional MUTM rewards through the project’s buy-and-distribute mechanism, where part of the protocol’s revenue will be used to repurchase MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to stakers.



Debt Tokens: Generated when users borrow, these tokens transparently record the borrower’s total debt — including both the principal and the accumulated interest — ensuring complete on-chain accountability.



Automated Liquidator Bot: A built-in protection system that constantly monitors borrowers’ positions. If a loan’s safety threshold drops too low, the bot automatically triggers liquidation to protect lenders and maintain the protocol’s overall solvency.



Health Factor: A core stability metric that determines how secure a borrower’s collateralized position is. Scores above 1.0 represent healthy loans, while falling below this level signals potential liquidation risk, maintaining protocol balance.

Strong Presale Momentum Continues

Alongside the V1 protocol milestone, Mutuum Finance’s ongoing presale continues to demonstrate strong investor confidence. The project has now raised over $20.25 million, attracting nearly 19,000 holders globally. The current presale phase is priced at $0.04, while the launch price is confirmed at $0.06, leaving room for early participants to enter at a discounted rate.

Since the first presale phase, when MUTM was priced at $0.01, the token has already surged by 300%, reflecting strong demand and increasing market visibility. Analysts anticipate that presale participation will continue to accelerate as excitement builds around Mutuum Finance’s live protocol and consistent development updates.

So far, over 840 million MUTM tokens have been sold, representing nearly 50% of the total 1.82 billion tokens allocated for the presale. This rapid sell-through highlights the growing investor confidence in the project and signals that the remaining supply may become limited as the presale progresses toward completion.





Verified Security and Continuous Development

Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing smart contracts have been successfully audited by Halborn Security , one of the most reputable blockchain cybersecurity firms. The audit confirms the integrity and reliability of the V1 protocol’s core code. Additionally, the MUTM token smart contract has been reviewed by CertiK , achieving a 90/100 Token Scan Score, highlighting the project’s commitment to security and transparency.

The Mutuum Finance team continues to focus on enhancing the platform’s performance and usability. According to a recent update shared on the project’s official channels, more features are already in the pipeline, with the next major update expected in the coming weeks as the team builds toward mainnet.

Community Growth and Incentives

To keep the community engaged, Mutuum Finance has introduced multiple incentives. A $100,000 giveaway is ongoing, where 10 winners will each receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens. Additionally, the 24-hour leaderboard rewards the top daily investor with a $500 MUTM bonus, further encouraging active participation during the presale phase.

The successful launch of Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet signals a strong step toward delivering a fully operational DeFi lending and borrowing ecosystem. With verified audits, active presale traction, and continuous development updates, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the most credible new entrants in the DeFi space.

Investors can still purchase MUTM tokens at $0.04, below the official launch price of $0.06, offering a limited-time opportunity to join early as the project progresses toward mainnet release and full ecosystem activation.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance