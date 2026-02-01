Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $20.2M as 19,000 Investors Are Testing The V1 Protocol Launch





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Many old projects are losing steam because they lack real-world use. At the same time, a new wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) is taking over. One project in particular is standing out from the crowd. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has just reached a massive milestone. It has officially raised over $20.1 million in its presale. Even more impressive is its community. More than 18,900 investors are now part of the ecosystem. This growth comes at a perfect time. The project has just launched its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is no longer just a plan on paper. It is a working piece of technology that people are testing right now.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Building?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a hub for decentralized lending and borrowing. It is designed for people who want to keep their crypto but need cash. Instead of selling your coins, you can use them as collateral. This will allow you to unlock liquidity while still owning your assets. The protocol design implies two main markets to make this work:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C): This uses shared liquidity pools. You can deposit your assets and earn yield instantly.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This allows users to negotiate their own loan terms for specific assets.

The V1 Protocol is Now Live

The biggest news of 2026 for this project is the V1 launch on the Sepolia testnet . This happened on January 27, 2026. It marks the shift from a concept to a utility. Users are now testing several main features on the new platform. People can join lending pools by providing test assets like ETH, USDT, and LINK to earn a return. At the same time, testers are using these supplied assets as backup to borrow other coins.

The V1 also uses a special tool called mtTokens. These act as digital receipts that show your deposit and grow in value over time. To keep everything safe, the protocol uses automated bots. These bots close out risky loans if the value drops too far. This process protects the money in the pools and keeps the whole system stable for everyone.

This testnet phase is a huge deal. It allows the team to find and fix any bugs before the mainnet launch. It also gives investors a first-hand look at how the app works. For many, this is the proof they needed to jump in.

Presale Facts and Rapid Growth

The MUTM presale has been a major success story since it started in early 2025. The growth has been steady and structured. The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is moving quickly through its final stages.

The total supply of the protocol is capped at 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% of that amount—or 1.82 billion tokens—reserved specifically for the presale. Market demand has been high, and more than 840 million tokens have already been sold to early participants.

The project is currently in Phase 7, where the price is set at $0.04 per token. This stage offers a final chance to join before the cost increases in the next phase. The official launch price is confirmed at $0.06, which means those who buy now are securing a 50% discount compared to the price when the token hits the market. With over $20.1 million raised and a growing base of 19,000 holders, the protocol is rapidly approaching its full public release.

Security and Community Rewards

Mutuum Finance is not just about growth; it is about safety. The protocol has a 90/100 score from CertiK. It also has a $50,000 bug bounty program. This encourages developers to look for any holes in the code. To keep the community active, the project also offers generous rewards. 24-Hour Leaderboard: The top daily contributor gets a $500 bonus. This board resets every night at midnight.

These incentives have helped the project reach over 19,000 holders across the globe. Participation is also very easy. You can buy MUTM using card payments, so you don't need to be a crypto expert to get started.

The goal for the first half of 2026 is clear. The team is finishing the testnet phase and preparing for the Mainnet launch. This will happen at the same time as the token listing according to the official roadmap. This "day one utility" is rare in crypto. Usually, you have to wait months for a product. With MUTM, you will be able to lend, borrow, and earn yield immediately. There are also plans for an over-collateralized stablecoin and Layer-2 expansion. These features will make the protocol faster and cheaper to use.