Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Charles Héaulmé

Suominen Corporation February 2, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EET)
Charles Héaulmé has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on January 29, 2026:
- Total amount 10 000 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 1.6700
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Charles Héaulmé
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 140780/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.69 EUR
(2): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 1.67 EUR
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact:
Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 409 9264
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million, and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.