Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Charles Héaulmé

Suominen Corporation February 2, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EET)

Charles Héaulmé has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on January 29, 2026:

Total amount 10 000 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 1.6700





Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Charles Héaulmé

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140780/4/4



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.69 EUR

(2): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 1.67 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 409 9264

