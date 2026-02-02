Festi hf.: Buyback program week 5

In week 5 2026, Festi purchased in total 150,000 own shares for total amount of 51,740,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Week 5
|26.1.2026
|11:14
|10.000
|344,00
|3.440.000
|Week 5
|27.1.2026
|15:21
|25.000
|345,00
|8.625.000
|Week 5
|28.1.2026
|13:54
|35.000
|345,00
|12.075.000
|Week 5
|30.1.2026
|11:14
|80.000
|345,00
|27.600.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 4,150,000 own shares or 1.33% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,553,774 own shares for 516,853,920 ISK and holds today 4,300,000 own shares or 1.38% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).