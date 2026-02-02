Festi hf.: Buyback program week 5

In week 5 2026, Festi purchased in total 150,000 own shares for total amount of 51,740,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
Week 526.1.202611:1410.000344,003.440.000
Week 527.1.202615:2125.000345,008.625.000
Week 528.1.202613:5435.000345,0012.075.000
Week 530.1.202611:1480.000345,0027.600.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,150,000 own shares or 1.33% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,553,774 own shares for 516,853,920 ISK and holds today 4,300,000 own shares or 1.38% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


