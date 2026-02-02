Parsons Awarded $60 Million Contract To Design Claremont Extension Of Los Angeles’s Metro A Line Light Rail System

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it has been awarded a six-year, $60 million new contract by the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority to complete design of phase 2B2 of the Foothill Gold Line project and provide design services during construction. As part of the longest linear light rail line in the world, phase 2B2 will complete the next segment of the Metro A Line light rail system, by adding a 2.3-mile extension from Pomona to Claremont.

“Parsons has led design teams for each phase of this project for the past 25 years, and we are excited to once again be selected to continue that legacy,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Extending light rail options opens access to neighborhoods that were once limited for commuters. The A Line expansion will improve commuter and visitor access between downtown Los Angeles and the eastern portion of Los Angeles County. It is rewarding for everyone who has been involved at Parsons to see the next segment move forward to design and come one step closer to fruition.”

This segment, along with previous design phases, will provide innovative and sustainable solutions that reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and help commuters reach their destinations safely and reliably. Our rail and transit experts have helped improve connections between California communities since our founding in 1944, including celebrating the substantial completion of the most recently completed phase of the Foothill project from Glendora to Pomona in 2025.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, over 450 rail and transit projects, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise, visit parsons.com/rail-transit/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us