Trane Technologies and Garrett Motion Collaborate to Advance Ultra High Efficiency Commercial HVAC Solutions

DAVIDSON, N.C. and PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, and Garrett Motion (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate next generation, oil-free centrifugal compressor technology for commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) applications.

The collaboration brings together Trane’s industry-leading Commercial HVAC system expertise and performance with Garrett’s breakthrough oil-free high-speed centrifugal compressor technology, which has already demonstrated clear performance benefits including major energy efficiency gains in Trane’s testing. Together, Trane and Garrett will launch the next generation of high efficiency HVAC systems and accelerate the adoption of ultra-low global warming potential refrigerants.

The companies will jointly develop and integrate advanced compressor solutions across a broad portfolio of Trane systems, including unitary rooftop units, modular chillers, and large capacity chillers for a variety of applications.

Field testing and production of the jointly developed technology are scheduled to begin in 2026, marking a major milestone in the companies’ shared focus on innovation, energy efficiency and lower environmental impact.

“This collaboration advances our commitment to lead the industry with high-performing, energy efficient solutions that support our customers’ decarbonization goals,” said Mauro Atalla, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. “Garrett Motion brings deep expertise and a shared commitment to quality with their oil-free centrifugal compressor technology. Together, we are accelerating innovation that will shape the next era of sustainable HVAC systems.”

The collaboration establishes a framework for shared engineering, design and field testing activities across global markets. It also includes joint exploration of future applications, including high-speed centrifugal technologies for smaller capacity HVAC systems, distributed cooling and other emerging cooling needs.

“Garrett is proud to partner with Trane Technologies, one of the most respected names in the HVAC industry, as we expand the use of our unique oil-free high-speed compressor technology in the industrial space,” said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion. “Combining this technology proven in several automotive applications with Trane’s system-level leadership enables customers to benefit from a better, more energy-efficient and cost-effective HVAC system while advancing their sustainability goals.”

The collaboration reinforces both organizations’ commitment to industry-leading performance, reliability and customer value.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com .

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

