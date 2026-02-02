Quantx Group Reports Strong Early Adoption Following Launch of Ultra-Low Latency Trading Infrastructure

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantx Group, a UK-based financial technology firm, today announced strong early adoption following the rollout of its new ultra-low latency trading infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in the company’s 2026 technology roadmap.

Since the phased deployment earlier this quarter, Quantx Group reports notable improvements in execution speed, order handling efficiency, and overall system resilience during periods of elevated market activity. The infrastructure upgrade was designed to meet growing demand for real-time trading performance while preserving a streamlined and cost-efficient platform experience.

Internal performance metrics indicate that average execution times have been substantially reduced compared to the previous system, with users benefiting from near-instant order confirmations across supported asset classes. The new architecture also enables commission-free trading, a structural enhancement aimed at lowering entry barriers and improving accessibility for a wider range of market participants.

“The initial results validate the scale and impact of our infrastructure investment,” said Stephane Conti, Vice President of Trading at Quantx Group. “Our focus was to deliver meaningful speed and stability improvements without introducing additional complexity or cost for users.”

The upgraded system is built on scalable cloud-based architecture, enhanced order-routing logic, and real-time data processing capabilities. Quantx Group confirmed that the platform has maintained consistent performance and reliability during high-volume trading periods, supporting simultaneous execution without latency degradation.

Beyond execution speed, the platform includes customizable dashboards, integrated risk-management monitoring, and real-time analytics tools that allow users to track performance and manage exposure more effectively. Security and compliance controls are embedded directly into the infrastructure, aligning with industry standards and regulatory expectations.

Stephane Conti noted that this launch represents the foundation of a broader development strategy. Upcoming enhancements are expected to include expanded analytical tools, improved mobile functionality, and the gradual integration of AI-driven market insights to support informed decision-making.

“Our objective is to create a trading environment that is fast, transparent, and adaptable to modern trading behavior,” Conti added. “This infrastructure rollout establishes the base for the next generation of platform innovation.”

About Quantx Group

Quantx Group is a UK-based fintech company specializing in the development of high-performance trading technologies. The firm focuses on delivering secure, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions designed to serve both emerging and experienced market participants.

Contact:

Stephane Conti

PR@quantx-group.com

