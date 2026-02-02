“Global WiFi” Surpasses 24 Million Users & Celebrates 9 Consecutive Years as Japan’s No. 1

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Inc. (TSE: 9416), Japan’s leading provider of global connectivity solutions, today announced that its flagship brand “Global WiFi” has surpassed 24 million cumulative users worldwide and has been recognized as Japan’s No. 1 overseas Wi-Fi rental service for the ninth consecutive year.

This milestone reflects not only the continued trust of travelers and corporate customers but also the strong recovery of global travel momentum. Maintaining the top position for nine consecutive years underscores the scale and reliability of “Global WiFi” as well as sustained customer confidence.

Building on this momentum, the Vision Group has accelerated service enhancements across key global markets, including the United States. “Global WiFi” now delivers expanded coverage in over 160 countries and territories, with unlimited-data and high-speed 5G available in 55 major markets worldwide, enabling seamless connectivity across many of the world’s most important travel and business hubs.

As a proud member of the Vision Group, Vision USA Corp. plays a key role in advancing these initiatives in the United States, supporting both corporate and individual travelers with reliable connectivity that enables seamless communication across borders. The company is grateful for the trust of customers across the U.S. market and remains committed to delivering high-quality, dependable mobile internet services—ensuring travelers stay connected wherever their journeys take them.

About Vision and Global WiFi: Vision Inc. (TSE:9416) is a leading provider of connectivity solutions. Its flagship brand, "Global WiFi," is Japan’s No.1 Wi-Fi solution, trusted by millions of business and leisure travelers for secure and reliable internet access worldwide. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Vision USA Corp., the company is expanding its innovative services globally. "Global WiFi," "Global WiFi for Biz," and "World eSIM" are registered trademarks of Vision Inc.

