Kaltura Recognized as a Notable Vendor in Virtual Event Management Platforms Landscape Report by the Leading Analyst Firm

New York, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been named as a Notable Vendor in Forrester’s ‘Virtual Event Management Platforms Landscape’ report. For Kaltura, the recognition highlights their comprehensive AI-powered virtual event solutions that support enterprises in delivering immersive, engaging, and impactful experiences, as well as on-demand content delivery.

Kaltura’s unique approach of infusing AI-powered personalization into every step of the virtual event journey is based on a combination of innovative capabilities and powered by data-driven insights and engagement tools. Enterprises across industries have embraced virtual events as critical components of their long-term content delivery and customer engagement strategies, looking for technology partners that can create new forms of value through engagement before, during, and after events.

Beyond the capabilities listed in the report, Kaltura’s real-time AI avatars are playing a central role in the next wave of virtual event innovation, empowering organizations to deliver hyper-personalized, interactive experiences at all stages of the event, making virtual events even more impactful and memorable for attendees. Designed with emotion and personality, Kaltura’s avatar technology ensures enjoyable interactions that enrich the participant experience and drive stronger outcomes across the entire engagement journey.

“We believe being named a notable vendor in Forrester's report is a reflection of Kaltura's strength in helping organizations deliver personalized and impactful experiences across virtual and hybrid events, and we are honored to have been recognized”, said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product Officer at Kaltura. “The future of virtual events is being determined by organizers putting AI to use, from streamlining execution to powering better insights to fuel engagement. Improving the attendee experience has never been more critical, and with our focus on genuine interactivity and natural content delivery, we are proud to be at the forefront of elevating virtual events with AI.

AI is reshaping every aspect of virtual events. It is streamlining execution, delivering deeper insights, extending content value, and elevating attendee experiences. Leading virtual event management platforms have developed AI capabilities to help marketers recommend the most relevant content to audiences, personalize experiences with more tailored calls to action, simplify event setup and management, predict audience behaviour, and repurpose event content.

Kaltura’s solutions dramatically extend the value of virtual events through its robust content-on-demand capabilities. By enabling event organizers to capture and repurpose content in multiple formats, Kaltura ensures that key sessions, panel discussions, and presentations remain accessible long after the event concludes. Attendees can revisit and engage with relevant content on their own schedule, allowing them to drive their own hyper-personalized journeys, while event organizers can leverage Kaltura’s AI-driven tools to create bite-sized content such as video snippets and blog posts to amplify the reach and impact of the event. This not only enhances the attendee experience but also provides businesses with an ongoing stream of valuable content that drives continued engagement, knowledge sharing, and lead generation.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

