Flock Safety Engages Bishop Fox to Set the Industry Standard in Cybersecurity for its Public Safety Platform

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, and Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, will launch a comprehensive testing campaign to provide third-party evaluation of Flock’s technology as part of the company’s continued commitment to security and risk management.

This project builds on Flock’s ongoing investment in security governance, which includes maintaining an annual SOC 2 Type II on Security and Availability Trust Service Criteria, a certification on ISO 27001 Information Security Management System, and compliance with CJIS Security Policy.

Bishop Fox’s offensive security experts will engage in complex, multistage and multilayer adversarial testing across all of Flock’s products, both hardware and software. The results and any ensuing updates will be communicated transparently to reinforce confidence in Flock’s strong security posture.

“Flock’s customers and the public at large should expect the most advanced cybersecurity program in the public safety industry, and that is why we are bringing on the most respected leader in offensive security, Bishop Fox,” said Chris Castaldo, Flock’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Castaldo, a veteran CISO and former U.S. Army and NSA security leader, joined the company in 2025.

