Flock Conducting Nationwide Safety Audit of Camera Pole Installations

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock has kicked off a nationwide review of camera pole installations across its network to ensure they are best positioned for drivers’ safety. While Flock’s installation standards are already designed to comply with strict transportation, accessibility, and engineering standards, recent feedback highlighted opportunities to optimize specific locations.

Meeting existing standards is important, but Flock believes the industry should continue looking for ways to improve beyond minimum requirements. As public safety technology becomes more widely deployed, companies have a responsibility to continually evaluate their infrastructure, listen to safety experts, and act when opportunities for improvement are identified. Flock challenges its peers across the industry to make the same commitment.

If the audit identifies any poles that could be safer, Flock will move to adjust them. Action is already underway, with 16 installations successfully altered in Tennessee.

“I met with Steve Eimers, also known as The Real Guardrail Guy, a national highway safety advocate who has been pushing for higher infrastructure standards, and I was touched by his story,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety. “We heard his concerns about the placement of some of our poles, including in Tennessee and immediately took action to audit and remediate issues.”

Different roads require different safety engineering. Flock uses standard poles for many deployments and advanced breakaway poles on DOT-managed roads, highways, higher-speed corridors, and other locations where required. These poles are engineered to snap at the base upon vehicle impact, reducing the risk of severe injury to drivers.

“Driver safety is a non-negotiable priority for Flock, which is why we manage and support the permit and approval requirements specific to each jurisdiction, roadway, right-of-way, and property or pole owner,” said Langley. “In 2024 alone, Flock submitted more than 25,000 permit applications and maintains a dedicated team focused on permitting and public approvals.”

When determining a pole location, local law enforcement pinpoints the best areas to fight crime, and Flock handles the heavy lifting to ensure those locations are engineered for maximum public safety. By auditing these sites proactively, Flock ensures that the hardware keeping communities safe from crime doesn’t compromise the safety of the people driving by them.

Steve Eimers encouraged Flock to look beyond whether its installations simply meet existing safety standards and ask where the company can do better. Flock agrees that compliance should be the starting point, not the finish line. The company is committed to applying that same mindset across its network and challenges others in the industry to do the same.

Please see the following soundbites from CEO and Founder Garrett Langley on his conversation with Steve Eimers and our audit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHT7ji6LqkZnD6DJoOe87V3NSXvSSWi5/view?usp=drive_link

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About Flock

Flock is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock helped reunite more than 10,000 missing people with their loved ones in 2025 and is trusted by more than 12,000 customers to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.