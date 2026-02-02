Global Call Launched for Holodomor Research Abstracts

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holodomor Legacy Initiative (HLI) announces a global call for scholarly submissions to advance research on the Holodomor. The initiative represents a key component of a $10 million project funded by Global Affairs Canada, which is dedicated to strengthening Ukraine's National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide.

Implemented by Cowater International in partnership with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, the landmark project mobilizes leading international scholars to address critical gaps in the literature. Its goal is to produce high-impact, peer-reviewed research that deepens global understanding of the Holodomor’s historical, demographic, and gendered impacts.

Researchers and practitioners worldwide are invited to submit abstracts (750–1,250 words) for an international Holodomor Legacy Symposium to be held in May 2026 in the National Capital Region of Canada. Submissions may explore the Holodomor through historical, demographic, comparative, cultural, memorial, archival, or legal lenses and may be submitted in English, French, or Ukrainian.

Selected applicants will present their proposals at the Holodomor Legacy Symposium in Ottawa and could receive grant support to develop their research. This effort aims to increase global awareness and understanding of the Holodomor.

Submission details:

Abstract deadline: 23 February 2026

23 February 2026 Holodomor Legacy Symposium: May 2026 (dates to be confirmed), National Capital Region of Canada

May 2026 (dates to be confirmed), National Capital Region of Canada How to apply: Submit an abstract via the official submission portal at cowater.com/hm





About Cowater International

Founded in 1985, Cowater International is a leading global development consulting company. Headquartered in Ottawa and with corporate hubs in Auckland, Berlin, Brussels, Canberra, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Montreal, Nairobi, Singapore, and Stockholm, Cowater International has successfully delivered a portfolio of over 5000 projects and assignments in more than 100 countries. We work with governments, private sector actors and communities to implement projects that support socio-economic development, institutional strengthening, environmental improvements, and advance equal opportunities for all. We are a diverse and experienced team committed to building a better tomorrow for the people we serve. For more information, job postings and RFPs, visit www.cowater.com or www.linkedin.com/showcase/cowater-ukraine/.

About the Canada-Ukraine Foundation

Founded in 1995 during the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was established to coordinate, develop, and deliver humanitarian assistance from Canadians to Ukraine. CUF continues to play a vital role as a national charitable foundation, working to monitor, promote, and support humanitarian aid initiatives. Its mission includes evaluating projects, fostering collaboration among aid providers, setting strategic priorities, and ensuring resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact. CUF also serves as a forum for individuals and organizations—across community, private, and public sectors—committed to supporting Ukraine. In addition to its work abroad, CUF also supports related initiatives within Canada. To learn more: www.cufoundation.ca.

