Dandy Redefines the Chairside Experience with the Launch of Dandy Cart All-in-one workstation

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy , the fully digital dental lab, today announced the launch of the Dandy Cart, Dandy’s chairside all-in-one workstation with touchscreen that pairs seamlessly with the Dandy Vision scanner.

“For too long, advanced chairside technology has come with massive price tags and fragmented setups,” said Daniel Hanover, co-founder of Dandy. “By bringing scanning, visualization, and AI-powered review directly to the patient, we’re helping clinicians build trust faster, stay on schedule, and deliver restorations that fit right the first time.”

Built for trust, speed, and quality

A $40K value, The Dandy Vision Scanner & Cart removes friction from every part of the chairside experience, minimizing remakes and increasing patient satisfaction.

Increased patient trust: The Dandy Cart allows clinicians to present scans and smile simulations right in their seats using the large (21.5”) display and adjustable tilting screen. This helps the patient visualize and understand proposed treatments, improving clarity and case acceptance.

The Dandy Cart allows clinicians to present scans and smile simulations right in their seats using the large (21.5”) display and adjustable tilting screen. This helps the patient visualize and understand proposed treatments, improving clarity and case acceptance. Fast, fluid scanning: On-time appointments ranks #1 among all factors correlated with overall patient satisfaction. With the Dandy Cart, clinicians are able to move between operatories and set up their scanner in a matter of seconds. A powerful processor renders 3D models and scans quickly, helping clinicians stay on schedule.

On-time appointments ranks #1 among all factors correlated with overall patient satisfaction. With the Dandy Cart, clinicians are able to move between operatories and set up their scanner in a matter of seconds. A powerful processor renders 3D models and scans quickly, helping clinicians stay on schedule. AI-powered scan reviews: Dandy Cart pairs with the Dandy Vision scanner to deliver rapid AI Scan Reviews and Live Scan Reviews with Dandy technicians, saving 3+ appointments per month by minimizing remakes and calls from the lab to rescan.



"The Dandy cart has been instrumental in our practice,” says Patrick Sarager, DDS, of Liberty Family Dental in Rockdale, Texas. “Its lower center of gravity makes it easy to move around the office, keeping us on track with our appointment schedule. The screen is responsive and easy to use, and the location of the cradle for the scanner is placed nicely in front of the cart making it easy to use and secure for transport. The Dandy Cart is the quickest and most secure cart and scanner setup we have used."

Dandy Vision Scanner & Cart are included with the Dandy partnership at no additional cost* as long as practices meet the monthly lab minimum.

For more information about Dandy Cart and Dandy’s digital dentistry platform, visit https://www.meetdandy.com/technology/intraoral-scanner/.

About Dandy

Dandy is building the modern operating system for dentistry, powering the world’s most advanced dental labs. Dandy partners with dental practices and DSOs to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by Generative AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy’s proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists and DSOs with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practices, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.

* Dandy Cart and the Dandy Vision scanner are included in Dandy’s one-time $800 shipping and setup fee with a monthly lab minimum.