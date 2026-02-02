The Most incredible Cannabis Valentine’s Day Gift Is Available At The Daily Green Cannabis Dispensary





NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine’s Day, one New York City cannabis dispensary is offering an exclusive, high-end Valentine’s Day experience that features everything a cannabis lover could want, including the chance to share their Valentine wishes on the world’s most iconic stage. The Daily Green , the Times Square cannabis dispensary known for merging media, culture and cannabis, today introduced The Most incredible Cannabis Valentine’s Day Gift, offering an over-the-top, $6,000, once-in-a-lifetime Valentine’s Day experience that includes luxury accommodations and meals, iconic sweets and gifts, cannabis curated selections of cannabis treats, and the thrill of a special Valentine’s Day image displayed in the center of Times Square.

The Most incredible Cannabis Valentine’s Day Gift package is unlike anything offered at any other cannabis dispensary across the U.S. The pricey, $6,000 gift includes VIP transportation from home to the luxurious Times Square Edition hotel, where the loving pair will enjoy top-tier amenities from LeLabo, in a suite featuring a premier balcony overlooking Times Square. The stay includes champagne and flowers, but the fun doesn’t stop there. The evening continues with a special Valentine’s Day dinner for two at Santi, the new restaurant from award-winning chef Michael White. To ensure a seamless experience, the package includes on-demand black-car transportation throughout the day, allowing couples to move effortlessly through New York City.

The biggest treat of all is the one that money can’t buy, as The Most incredible Cannabis Valentine’s Day Gift includes the couple’s favorite valentine photo, featured on the giant Times Square digital billboard outside The Daily Green. The image, shown every few minutes throughout the entire day of February 14, 2026, transforms a private love story into a public declaration in the heart of New York City.

Cannabis lovers will find a lot of what they love in this gift package as well! The experience includes a full assortment of the dispensary’s most sought-after products, including the highly coveted Magnolia Bakery x incredibles THC-infused bars that combine the bakery's most iconic flavors and incredibles’ award-winning chocolate, along with a curated selection of Magnolia Bakery baked goods. Additionally, a shopping credit to use with a personalized shopping appointment at The Daily Green, guided by an expert budtender. Together, cannabis lovers can savor, celebrate, and remember this day long after Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is about bold gestures and unforgettable memories,” said The Daily Green. “There’s no bigger canvas than Times Square, and no better way to celebrate love than by pairing it with world-class audience, hospitality, dining, and cannabis.”

The experience is available in limited quantities for Valentine’s Day 2026. To purchase The Cannabis Lover’s Most incredible Valentine’s Day Gift, please visit The Daily Green at 719 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036

