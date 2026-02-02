Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap as Phase 7 Accelerates and V1 Protocol Activates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently marked a series of technical and community-driven milestones that align with its established development roadmap. As of late January 2026, the project has transitioned into an active testing phase with the launch of its initial protocol version. This move coincides with steady progress in its token distribution, reflecting a shift in focus from pure development to practical application within the DeFi crypto sector.





Understanding the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Architecture

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized protocol focused on lending and borrowing digital assets. It is developing around a non-custodial model, and aims to allow users to interact directly with the platform through automated smart contracts. Instead of relying on traditional intermediaries, the system uses code to manage deposits, set interest rates, and enforce collateral rules in a transparent and trust-minimized way.

According to the official roadmap the protocol’s design utilizes a dual-market lending structure to address different user needs. The first model is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) system, where lenders supply assets like ETH or USDT into shared liquidity pools. This setup allows for instant borrowing, as users do not need to wait for a direct match.

The second model is the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system, which is intended for more customized lending agreements. This dual approach is designed to provide flexibility, supporting both high-volume stablecoin markets and more specialized asset classes.

The Role of mtTokens and Utility Mechanics

A central component of the Mutuum ecosystem is the mtToken. When participants supply assets to the protocol, they receive these interest-bearing receipts in return. Rather than distributing yield through manual claims, the protocol is designed to increase the value of mtTokens relative to the underlying deposited asset as borrowers repay their loans with interest.

Beyond lending, the project has outlined several long-term utility plans. These include the development of a native, over-collateralized stablecoin and expansion into Layer-2 networks. By integrating with Layer-2 solutions, Mutuum Finance aims to reduce transaction costs and improve the speed of liquidations and collateral updates. The protocol also intends to use decentralized oracles, such as Chainlink, to ensure accurate price data for its automated risk management systems.

Technical Milestones and V1 Activation

The most recent update from the development team is the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This version represents the first public environment where users can test the core lending and borrowing flows. The V1 release includes several essential modules:

Liquidity pools for initial assets like ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK.

The mtToken issuance and yield-tracking mechanism.

A debt-tracking infrastructure for borrowers.

An automated liquidator bot designed to maintain protocol solvency.

This testnet phase allows the team to monitor system performance under simulated conditions before moving to the Ethereum mainnet. To support this rollout, the protocol underwent a formal security review by Halborn , a cybersecurity firm specializing in blockchain infrastructure. Additionally, the project maintains a $50,000 bug bounty program and holds a 90/100 score on CertiK's token scan, reflecting an emphasis on technical transparency and security.

MUTM Distribution and Presale Details

The distribution of the native MUTM altcoin has followed a structured, phased model that began in early 2025. This new crypto initiative has defined a total supply of 4 billion tokens. A significant portion of this supply, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens), is allocated to the presale stages to ensure broad community ownership.

Currently, the project is in Phase 7 of its presale. The current token price is set at $0.04, which follows a series of scheduled increases from the initial starting price of $0.01. This progression represents a 300% surge in valuation through the phased structure alone. To date, the project reports having raised over $20.1 million and surpassing 19,000 individual holders

Mutuum Finance has implemented several features to encourage consistent engagement during its distribution phases. One notable addition is the 24-hour leaderboard, which awards $500 in tokens to the top daily contributor. The project has also expanded its payment accessibility by supporting both cryptocurrency transfers and direct card purchases, lowering the barrier for entry for those less familiar with on-chain workflows.

As Phase 7 continues, the project is nearing its finalized launch valuation of $0.06. With the V1 protocol now active and the Halborn audit concluded, the project is entering a transitional period where its focus shifts from building the foundation to expanding its user base. The upcoming mainnet release will mark the next major crypto step in Mutuum Finance's goal to become an established DeFi crypto platform within the 2026 market.