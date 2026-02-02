Cynet Appoints MacKenzie Brown as Vice President of Threat Intelligence Strategy

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform, has announced the appointment of MacKenzie Brown as Vice President of Threat Intelligence Strategy. In her new role, Brown will translate Cynet's unique visibility into adversary behavior into clear, practical guidance for partners and the broader security community.

Cybersecurity has become a race against time, as attackers move at machine speed. CyOps, Cynet’s 24/7 in-house threat intelligence team, continuously monitors the threat landscape to help customers understand critical security events in real time and respond faster. As VP of Threat Intelligence Strategy, Brown will lead the charge in extending those insights across the partner ecosystem through education, hands-on training, and community engagement.

Brown’s appointment also advances Cynet’s mission as a partner-first company. As a trusted voice in the IT channel, Brown will leverage her deep channel expertise and firsthand understanding of how managed service providers (MSPs) operate to shape Cynet’s product roadmap around what partners need to succeed.

“MacKenzie is a rare leader who combines deep technical expertise with market-facing influence,” said Aviad Hasnis, Chief Technology Officer at Cynet. “There is no better leader to ensure what we see on the platform becomes shared intelligence that improves outcomes for our customers, partners, and the MSP community.”

Prior to Cynet, Brown served as Vice President of the Adversary Pursuit Group at Blackpoint Cyber, where she was crucial in formalizing its threat intelligence and threat research program. She previously spent several years on the Incident Response team at Microsoft, supporting customers through large-scale global cyber campaigns and investigations.

“Cynet has the telemetry to actually change the math for MSPs,” said MacKenzie Brown, Vice President of Threat Intelligence Strategy at Cynet. “Bridging my experience at Microsoft and Blackpoint with Cynet’s visibility, we’re moving past ‘scare-ware’ tactics and handing partners the data that ensures the adversary is the one who has to play catch-up for a change.”

Brown is a recognized keynote speaker, CRN Channel Chief, and advocate for women in technology. Her work focuses on making advanced threat intelligence practical, accessible, and immediately useful for MSPs and security teams.

Event: Meet Cynet at Right of Boom

Visit Cynet at booth #51 at Right of Boom, the cybersecurity event for MSPs, taking place February 3–6 in Las Vegas. On Thursday, February 5, at 1:20 p.m. PST, Cynet CTO Aviad Hasnis will present “Zero-Day Exploits, Day-Zero Response: How MSPs Can Stay Ahead of Vulnerabilities,” with real-world threat intelligence and practical strategies to help MSPs stay ahead of zero-day risks.

About Cynet

Cynet’s unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform brings together a full suite of security capabilities in a single, simple solution, backed by 24x7 SOC security experts. As a global cybersecurity company, Cynet is purpose-built to enhance protection for small-to-medium enterprises and empower partners to maximize margins while delivering world-class security. For more information, visit www.cynet.com.

Media Contact

Cynet Communications

Press@cynet.com