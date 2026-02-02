Rocket Software to Acquire Vertica Analytics Database Platform from OpenText

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Vertica analytics database from OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX).

Vertica is an enterprise-grade analytics database platform trusted by leading global organizations for its proven technology and industrial-strength performance for mission-critical analytical workloads. The technology sits at the center of many of today’s investments and helps enterprises drive better business outcomes while balancing cloud innovation with regulatory compliance, data sovereignty, performance, and cost requirements. By adding Vertica to its portfolio, Rocket Software will extend its capabilities to support the modernization of high-performance analytics, data, and AI, particularly for customers with demanding IT environments.

This acquisition accelerates Rocket’s strategy to be the partner of choice for modernization without disruption, allowing customers not only to modernize core systems and data but also to run next-generation analytics and GenAI directly on that trusted data. Vertica’s ability to support cloud, on-prem, and hybrid deployments, combined with strong AI/ML capabilities, allows Rocket to meet customers exactly where they are when it comes to running their most sensitive, performance-intensive workloads today.

Rocket Software has decades of experience running mission-critical data platforms, including Rocket MultiValue databases that power daily retail and healthcare operations, Rocket Model 204 for high-volume mainframe transaction processing, and Rocket ContentEdge for governance-first, AI-enabled large-scale content modernization.

“The surge in AI investment has heightened both the importance and the difficulty of turning data into real business value,” said Milan Shetti, President and CEO of Rocket Software. “With Vertica, we’re addressing the next wave of modernization challenges: transforming data warehouses, repatriating analytics workloads, and enabling AI-driven decision-making so customers can handle their most data-intensive workloads and accelerate modernization.”

According to PwC’s 2026 Global CEO Survey, more than 80% of CEOs are investing in areas such as AI and analytics to improve business outcomes and enable intelligent decision-making. However, unlocking the data needed to uncover those insights requires bringing together the right infrastructure, systems, and data sources. For decades, Rocket Software has helped customers solve these exact challenges, with a portfolio that addresses complex IT pain points across infrastructure, data, applications, and AI, enabling organizations to modernize without disruption.

Rocket Software intends to fund the acquisition with cash from its balance sheet. The transaction is expected to close in middle of calendar year 2026, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

In May 2024, Rocket Software completed the integration of OpenText’s Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) business, formerly part of Micro Focus, and has a strong track record of successfully integrating large, complex acquisitions to deliver greater value for customers.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world’s leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

