Rocket Software Completes Acquisition of Vertica, Expanding High-Performance Analytics and AI for Mission-Critical Systems

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, Inc. (“Rocket Software”), a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Vertica®, an enterprise-grade analytics database platform, from OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX). The acquisition advances Rocket Software’s strategy to bring intelligence to modernization by combining trusted core systems with high-performance analytics and AI to help enterprises unlock the full potential of their data. The acquisition brings more than 600 global customers and 170 employees to Rocket Software’s global organization.

“For more than 35 years, Rocket Software has been the modernization partner of choice for global Fortune 500 companies,” said Milan Shetti, President and CEO of Rocket Software. “With Vertica, Rocket is advancing the next phase of modernization by enabling customers to unlock the power of their enterprise data. Together, we can deliver a truly end-to-end modernization experience from mission-critical systems to advanced analytics and AI while maintaining stability, performance, and trust.”

“Rocket’s continued investments in data, AI, and analytics show a deep understanding of how modernization is evolving,” said Devin Pratt, Research Director, Data Management, IDC. “Vertica strengthens Rocket’s ability to support enterprises working to modernize their core systems, repatriate analytics workloads, and accelerate AI adoption. This acquisition brings together complementary strengths for organizations seeking to transform data into real business value.”

Strengthening the Modernization Journey with Vertica

The acquisition of Vertica enhances Rocket Software’s ability to support customers along their modernization journey, including:

Running Advanced Analytics and AI on Trusted Systems. Vertica adds high-performance analytics and AI capabilities to Rocket Software’s modernization portfolio, complementing core systems modernization with advanced data insights. This allows enterprises to run next-generation analytics and GenAI directly on trusted data sources, accelerating innovation and adoption.

Vertica adds high-performance analytics and AI capabilities to Rocket Software’s modernization portfolio, complementing core systems modernization with advanced data insights. This allows enterprises to run next-generation analytics and GenAI directly on trusted data sources, accelerating innovation and adoption. Supporting Broad Deployment Needs. Vertica’s flexibility across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments allows Rocket Software to serve customers wherever they are on their modernization journey.

Vertica’s flexibility across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments allows Rocket Software to serve customers wherever they are on their modernization journey. Strengthening Rocket Software’s Data Portfolio. By combining Vertica’s advanced analytics and data warehousing with Rocket® DataEdge™ and Rocket® ContentEdge™ solutions, which connect, govern, and activate enterprise data across complex hybrid environments, Rocket Software is creating an integrated data platform that expands insights, accelerates decision‑making, and strengthens the value of its data modernization portfolio.

By combining Vertica’s advanced analytics and data warehousing with Rocket® DataEdge™ and Rocket® ContentEdge™ solutions, which connect, govern, and activate enterprise data across complex hybrid environments, Rocket Software is creating an integrated data platform that expands insights, accelerates decision‑making, and strengthens the value of its data modernization portfolio. Accelerating Future Integrations. Building on Rocket Software’s 2024 integration of OpenText’s Application Modernization & Connectivity (AMC) business, this acquisition is expected to accelerate the integration of Vertica’s technology, enabling faster delivery of value to customers across Rocket Software’s global portfolio.

Building on Rocket Software’s 2024 integration of OpenText’s Application Modernization & Connectivity (AMC) business, this acquisition is expected to accelerate the integration of Vertica’s technology, enabling faster delivery of value to customers across Rocket Software’s global portfolio. Delivering Exceptional Customer Outcomes. With a 93.7% customer satisfaction rating, Rocket Software combines tailored support, deep industry expertise, and a consultative approach to help enterprises achieve success as they modernize and adopt AI-driven solutions.





To learn more about Rocket Software and its enhanced modernization capabilities and solutions, click here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com

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Lacey Darrow

ldarrow@rocketsoftware.com